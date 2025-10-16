AI-powered Chatbot enhances interaction to provide instant customer support

Interactive WhatsApp service expands communication channels and facilitates engagement

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi – The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) announced the successful first launch of the Nafis Smart App for smartphones during its participation in GITEX Global 2025. The launch featured the introduction of new digital communication channels, including an interactive WhatsApp service and an AI-powered chatbot. The event attracted considerable engagement from visitors, participants, and representatives of government and private entities.

ETCC’s participation in GITEX Global 2025, the region’s largest technology event taking place from 13-17 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre, also highlighted its achievements in developing innovative digital services and initiatives.

This suite of digital enhancements underscores ETCC's commitment to empowering national talent and delivering an advanced digital experience to enable easy access to Nafis services, benefits, and information through smart, easy-to-use and creative solutions.

Advanced Digital Solutions for Emirati Citizens

The Nafis smart App is a fully integrated digital platform that enables Emirati citizens working in the private sector, or those seeking job opportunities in the private sector, to seamlessly access a wide range of digital services. The services offered include tracking job opportunities, exploring training programs, viewing financial data, instantly tracking the status of applications, and receiving notifications and personalized updates. The Nafis App also enables direct communication with the customer service center and allows users to manage their personal profiles and documents through a simplified, user-friendly interface.

Chatbot and Interactive Support Experience

In an effort to improve the quality of support provided to users, Nafis has integrated an AI-powered chatbot into its platform. This enhancement is designed to provide accurate answers to user inquiries in real time. The chatbot supports a conversational experience that ensures information accuracy and ease of access, allowing users to speak with a customer service representative when needed.

Service Channels to Include WhatsApp

As part of its commitment to expanding communication channels and improving response times, Nafis has adopted WhatsApp as an official service channel. The service allows users to send inquiries directly to support staff and is integrated with the chatbot to provide a continuous, 24/7 interactive experience. This expansion aims to enhance flexibility and speed in communication with Nafis platform users, delivering a more advanced, user-friendly support experience, in line with customer service best practices.

This comprehensive digital suite reaffirms Nafis’s commitment to enhancing service quality and user experience, while supporting the program’s broader goals of building a competitive national talent base that contributes to the UAE’s economic development.

Nafis invites Emirati citizens benefiting from the Nafis program and those seeking training and employment opportunities in the private sector to download the application via Google and Apple app stores to take advantage of its advanced digital features.

About the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council:

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) was established under the guidance of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pursuant to Federal Law No. (27) of 2021. The council is responsible for implementing the government’s "Nafis" program, which supports the integration of Emiratis into the private sector. It focuses on developing and executing long-term strategies to train and develop national human capital, providing innovative training and guidance programs to enhance the competitiveness of Emiratis in the labour market.

The council’s vision is rooted in building a workforce capable of leading a prosperous Emirati economy. Its mission centres around empowering and equipping individuals through an integrated system based on partnerships, innovation, and integrity.

The council focuses on sustainable employment, increasing the attractiveness of the private sector, and fostering a flexible work environment that is future-oriented and aligns with global economic transformations. For more information, visit: etcc.gov.ae.

About Nafis:

The "Nafis" program is a federal government initiative launched in September 2021 as part of the "Projects of the 50," serving as a national catalyst for human capital development in the UAE. The program aims to enhance the competitive efficiency of Emirati talents and enable their effective integration into the private sector.

"Nafis" focuses on building sustainable partnerships between the public and private sectors, enhancing the attractiveness of the private sector, and providing financial support, training, and career counselling programs to ensure the development of productive and sustainable Emirati human capital.

"Nafis" targets Emirati job seekers and employees in the private sector, free zones, and the financial and insurance industries. It offers a range of initiatives to support national talent, including salary support, a pension program, a child allowance scheme, apprenticeship support, talent development programs, a national healthcare program, career counselling, on-the-job training, and other empowerment and skills development initiatives. For more information, visit: nafis.gov.ae.