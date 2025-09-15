Statistics:

Over 152,000 citizens are employed in more than 29,000 establishments.

More than 134,000 citizens have joined the private sector since Nafis launched in 2021.

Over 6,000 students and trainees have benefitted from training programs.

Female participation in the private sector labor market exceeds 70% of the total Emirati talents in the private sector.

The attractiveness of the private sector for new graduates has increased to over 51%.

United Arab Emirates: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) celebrated the fourth anniversary of the launch of Nafis, a pioneering national program introduced in September 2021 as part of the “Projects of the 50”, and designed to serve as a fundamental pillar in elevating the competitiveness of Emirati talents, empowering them to actively participate in the private sector, and preparing them to meet future requirements, which ultimately supports the advancement of the national economic system.

Nafis stands out as a comprehensive national success story, not only in terms of numbers, but also in the tangible impact it has had in changing perceptions, building a genuine partnership between the government and private sectors, and enhancing the presence of national talent in the labor market and their contribution to driving the nation’s economic development.

Investing in People... Investing in the Future

His Excellency Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, asserted that since its inception, the Nafis program has served as a unique model for achieving the UAE’s national vision to invest in human capital. “Driven by the UAE wise leadership's vision, which has centered nation-building efforts on its people, the Nafis program has achieved tangible results over four years,” he said. “Our focus has been on developing Emirati citizens' capabilities to build the nation's future, firmly believing that their empowerment is the most effective path to sustainable development.”

“Nafis is more than just an employment initiative,” H.E. Al Mazrouei noted; “it is a comprehensive national system designed to foster a sustainable work environment in the private sector, one that is rooted in competitiveness, knowledge, and innovation, in addition to building a genuine partnership and robust collaboration frameworks with our partners across the government and public sectors. These concerted efforts have led to an unprecedented increase in the number of Emiratis working across vital sectors, solidifying their pivotal role as key drivers of the national economy."

"What we have achieved in the last four years is only the beginning, and we are committed to continuing the journey, inspired by the vision of our wise leadership, towards a future where national talents effectively contribute to building a prosperous and sustainable economy," His Excellency concluded.

Four Years of Nafis

Over the past four years, Nafis has achieved its goals of enhancing the presence of national competencies in the labor market across various private sector fields and raising Emiratisation rates in these vital sectors. The number of citizens working in the private sector has reached over 152,000 citizens, with more than 134,000 Emiratis working across 29,000 establishments.

The Nafis program continues to provide a comprehensive package of financial, training, and development support programs, with the aim of providing sustainable employment opportunities, building a qualified workforce, and enhancing the attractiveness of the private sector for Emirati talents. In terms of financial support, the program offers multiple initiatives including the “Salary Support Scheme”, which provides additional financial support to citizens working in the private sector, with its value determined by academic qualification and their salary amount. Other initiatives include the “Child Allowance Scheme”, “Temporary Support Program”, and the “Pension Program” for retirement, where Nafis contributes to covering pension fund subscriptions at specified rates, reducing the financial burden on both the citizen and the employer.

As for training and development programs, Nafis has launched a series of pioneering initiatives in partnership with government and private entities, as well as academic institutions. Foremost among these is the “Talent Program”, which benefited more than 3,000 citizens, and the “National Healthcare Program”, which was implemented in cooperation with 11 academic institutions and benefited over 3,000 citizens, of whom 350 graduated in various medical specialties and healthcare fields. The “Career Counselling Program” also had a wide impact, providing more than 55,000 individual guidance sessions, in addition to 175 workshops that benefited 606 companies.

In addition to these, Nafis offers the “Apprenticeship Program” in cooperation with private sector companies and semi-government entities, to provide vocational apprenticeship for new graduates in various professional fields, and the “On-the-Job Training Support”, which aims to hone and enhance the skills of private sector employees.

Among the prominent programs is also the “Nafis Leadership Program” launched by the ETCC in cooperation with the UAE Government Leaders Program, which aims to develop national leaders and prepare a new generation of leaders capable of leading the private sector and contributing to enhancing the future of the national economy and supporting the sustainable development of the country. Meanwhile, the “Nafis International Program” aims to train citizens outside the country in international companies and organizations for a period ranging from 3 to 6 months, to enhance their practical experiences, refine their leadership and technical skills, and allow them to build international professional networks, which serves to enhance their participation in various sectors and their contribution towards supporting the UAE’s global standing.

As for the “Industrialists Program”, implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), it seeks to empower national talents and enable them to fill specialized jobs in the industrial and advanced technology sectors.

Nafis Platform

The “Nafis Platform” is a comprehensive national portal aimed at connecting job-seeking citizens with employers in the private sector. The platform allows citizens to find suitable jobs, view the training and qualification programs offered by Nafis, and benefit from various opportunities available to enhance their skills and develop their career paths. At the same time, the platform provides companies with the ability to advertise their job vacancies and communicate with citizens who have the required competencies and skills, which enhances employment opportunities and contributes to achieving Emiratisation goals. So far, more than 80,000 job opportunities have been posted on the Nafis platform.

The platform includes a detailed explanation of Nafis support, training, and qualification programs, along with a wide range of frequently asked questions, eligibility requirements, and contact details for the Nafis team.

Changing Perceptions

To achieve Nafis' national objectives, a “Changing Perceptions” campaign was launched. This initiative sought to foster positive awareness of private sector employment opportunities through a series of integrated efforts. Key among these was the establishment of the “Nafis Youth Council” comprising distinguished young professionals working across various private sector specializations. ETCC aims to enhance engagement with youth and support Nafis' strategic direction by raising awareness of private sector opportunities and empowering young people to acquire essential skills for the labor market.

Complementing these efforts, over 600 success stories were published as part of the “Nafis Your Way” campaign, and more than 65 MoUs were signed for citizen employment and training. The campaign also involved organizing introductory visits to local councils and conducting over 400 awareness workshops on the Nafis program, all contributing significantly to shifting societal perceptions and boosting citizen participation in the private sector.

The Nafis Award was also established as a premier national platform. It serves to honor distinguished individuals and successful organizations for their pivotal role in supporting Emiratisation, enhancing the presence of national talent in the private sector, and fostering a culture of competitiveness, achievement, and innovation.

Launched in 2022, the award highlights the exceptional contributions of those who exceed expectations in developing Emirati talent, recognizing individuals and entities that achieve Emiratisation goals and boost Emirati participation across various sectors. The inaugural cycle (2022-2023) celebrated 24 entities and 9 individuals, while the second cycle (2023-2024) honored 21 entities and 30 individuals. This demonstrates the initiative's success in elevating competencies and encouraging youth engagement in sustainable economic development.

With multiple categories spanning individual and institutional achievements, the award facilitates the exchange of best practices and draws inspiration from compelling success stories. The upcoming third cycle of the Nafis Award is poised to recognize a new cohort of outstanding individuals and organizations, further solidifying the award's role as a beacon for motivation and inspiration, and reaffirming its commitment to cultivating a competitive and sustainable national workforce.

Towards the Future

As four years of achievements conclude, the ETCC continues to expand initiatives, develop innovative programs, and forge new strategic partnerships. This ensures sustainable, high-quality employment for Emiratis in the private sector and reinforces Nafis' position as a pioneering national program empowering citizens and driving the nation's sustainable development.

About the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council:

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) was established under the guidance of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pursuant to Federal Law No. (27) of 2021. The council is responsible for implementing the government’s "Nafis" program, which supports the integration of Emiratis into the private sector. It focuses on developing and executing long-term strategies to train and develop national human capital, providing innovative training and guidance programs to enhance the competitiveness of Emiratis in the labor market.

The council’s vision is rooted in building a workforce capable of leading a prosperous Emirati economy. Its mission centers around empowering and equipping individuals through an integrated system based on partnerships, innovation, and integrity.

The council focuses on sustainable employment, increasing the attractiveness of the private sector, and fostering a flexible work environment that is future-oriented and aligns with global economic transformations. For more information, visit: etcc.gov.ae.

About Nafis:

The "Nafis" program is a federal government initiative launched in September 2021 as part of the "Projects of the 50," serving as a national catalyst for human capital development in the UAE. The program aims to enhance the competitive efficiency of Emirati talents and enable their effective integration into the private sector.

"Nafis" focuses on building sustainable partnerships between the public and private sectors, enhancing the attractiveness of the private sector, and providing financial support, training, and career counselling programs to ensure the development of productive and sustainable Emirati human capital.

"Nafis" targets Emirati job seekers and employees in the private sector, free zones, and the financial and insurance industries. It offers a range of initiatives to support national talent, including salary support, a pension program, a child allowance scheme, apprenticeship support, talent development programs, a national healthcare program, career counselling, on-the-job training, and other empowerment and skills development initiatives. For more information, visit: nafis.gov.ae.