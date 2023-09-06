Dubai: The Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) is making waves once again by introducing its groundbreaking initiative - "Industry Insight". This initiative marks a remarkable stride forward in bolstering support for female entrepreneurs and business women across the emirate.

With a resolute goal to address prevailing challenges and explore boundless opportunities within diverse economic spheres, the upcoming series of roundtables is set to assemble a dynamic group of industry experts and DBWC members who are specialists in their fields.

On September 12, the inaugural session kicks off with an immersive exploration into the realms of media and marketing. This session promises to delve deep into discussions covering not only challenges and opportunities within the sector, but also illuminating the transformative potential of cutting-edge media and marketing tools.

Moving forward, the DBWC has thoroughly outlined an exciting agenda for subsequent roundtables to follow. October will see the financial services sector take center stage, while November's spotlight will shine on the healthcare domain. Details of the upcoming economic sectors for discussion are set to be unveiled on the council’s website in due course.

Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager at DBWC, underscores the strategic significance of this innovative initiative. She portrays it as a pivotal stride towards magnifying the indispensable role that women occupy in devising ingenious solutions for pivotal economic sectors. Halabi accentuates that the chosen economic sectors for dialogue perfectly align with Dubai's strategic priorities.

Halabi reaffirms the council's steadfast commitment to not just identify challenges, but also proactively cultivate solutions that amplify women's contributions in critical economic arenas. She reaffirms that DBWC remains on a trajectory of innovation, crafting specialized events, and channeling untiring efforts to enrich the broader business community. "DBWC's unwavering dedication lies in enabling our members to excel across diverse business landscapes," Halabi asserts.

Founded in 2002 as an integral arm of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, the Dubai Business Women Council stands as the leading catalyst for the personal and professional advancement of businesswomen within the Emirate of Dubai. Its mission resonates in supporting fledgling businesswomen and entrepreneurs as they embark on their pioneering journeys. The Council's role is pivotal in augmenting the influence of businesswomen on the nation's economy and propelling economic progress across all strata of the business community.

