Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council has announced a new mechanism for allocating financial support to beneficiaries of the Nafis program through the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) provided by the beneficiary, replacing the previous method of payment via the Nafis debit card.

This update is part of efforts to enhance the beneficiaries' experience, facilitate the support receipt process, and avoid delays in receiving benefit amounts due to issues such as delays in activating or receiving the card, or cases of card damage or loss.

The Council urged beneficiaries of the Nafis program to update their activated international account information within the next five months. Citizens who have not yet registered can add their International Bank Account Number (IBAN) in the designated section of their personal account on the Nafis platform to receive financial support through direct bank transfers, regardless of the bank they are affiliated with.

The number of citizens employed in the private sector exceeds 132,000, of whom 102,000 benefit from the financial support of the Nafis program as of the end of January. Among these, 92,000 have registered their International Bank Account Number (IBAN) to take advantage of the new payment mechanism. Last month, benefits were disbursed to over 22,000 beneficiaries as part of the first phase.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council emphasized its commitment to enhancing collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resources, the Central Bank, the Department of Finance, and the Government Empowerment Department to improve the experiences of beneficiaries of the Nafis support program. It noted that the new mechanism for allocating support to beneficiaries represents an important step in facilitating and expediting procedures, aligning with the Council's goals of providing the best services to citizens and encouraging them to join the private sector, thereby becoming a driving force for the national economy and a fundamental engine for comprehensive and sustainable development in the country.

The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council urged citizens to visit the Nafis platform to update their information and stay informed about the latest developments through the website: https://nafis.gov.ae.