Showcasing 15 unprecedented projects being presented for the first time regionally and globally

The participation will include the signing of local and international MoUs, as well as hosting a series of lectures and workshops to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Under the Theme "Innovating for Your Health... Excelling with You," Emirates Health Services (EHS) is participating in "Arab Health 2024". The event, which commences on January 29th and runs until February 1st at the Dubai World Trade Centre, is supported by EHS as a strategic partner in healthcare services. EHS will showcase 27 innovative projects, with 15 projects being exclusively showcased by EHS for the first time regionally and globally. EHS’ participation will also involve signing MoUs and hosting a series of lectures and workshops in collaboration with key international partners.

EHS will showcase its projects through four main pillars: "Healthy Community," "Leading Care," "Artificial Intelligence Predictive Models," and "Sustainability." Each pillar includes a range of initiatives, projects, and exceptional preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic healthcare programs. These include the "Basma" project for school health, projects in precision medicine and genomics, heart services, neurological services, generative AI systems, "Clinic in a Box”, psychological therapy using virtual reality technology, and other exceptional projects.

H.E. Dr. Yousif Mohammed Alserkal, Director-General of Emirates Health Services, emphasized EHS’ ongoing efforts and its commitment to launching innovative initiatives and projects that aim to enhance the provision of high-quality preventive healthcare services, elevating the sector's leadership and global competitiveness. He stated, "EHS offers an integrated system of services in various healthcare specialties, including projects that are introduced for the first time regionally and globally, further enhancing the UAE's position as it continuously strives to achieve the vision of its wise leadership in attaining top global rankings."

H.E. Alserkal added, "Participating in this important platform annually provides an opportunity to showcase and highlight the exceptional projects that distinguish Emirates Health Services and its achievements throughout its journey. It also serves as a chance to learn about the best global practices, transfer knowledge, exchange pioneering expertise, and enhance local and international partnerships, which are fundamental pillars for improving the quality and standard of services provided by EHS. This requires continuous adaptation to the innovative advancements offered by modern technologies, contributing to shaping the future of the healthcare sector and supporting efforts to enhance community health."

Through its participation in Arab Health 2024, EHS presents innovative models of preventive, diagnostic, and therapeutic healthcare practices built on innovation, advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics. These models align with the directives of the UAE government and are in line with the visions of “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071”. They reflect EHS’ efforts, showcasing its readiness for the future. It also aligns with the EHS’ ambitious strategy to become a global destination for specialized healthcare, offering modern, innovative, and high-quality healthcare services that are accessible to all.

During the exhibition, EHS aims to expand its collaboration and partnerships on both regional and global levels. With the purpose of exchanging expertise and experiences, EHS will sign MoUs with its local and international partners during the event.

Emirates Health Services will organize a series of conferences, lectures, and workshops focused on two main themes. The first theme revolves around patient-centered healthcare, while the second theme centers on innovation and scientific research in pediatric services. These events will be held in collaboration with international partners, including Asan Medical Center in Korea, Northwestern Memorial Hospital in the United States, San Donato Group in Italy, Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College London in the United Kingdom, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.