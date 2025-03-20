Abu Dhabi – The Emirates Franchise Association has been officially recognised by the World Franchise Council (WFC) as the approved Franchise Association in the UAE. This achievement strengthens its global partnerships and reinforces its role in the franchising sector.

The acknowledgment follows the Franchise’s participation in the WFC’s annual meeting in Mérida, Mexico, which convened representatives from 25 countries to exchange expertise and review global best practices in franchising.

Her Excellency Noor Al Tamimi, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairperson of the Emirates Franchise, said: “This recognition by the World Franchise Council reflects our organisation’s commitment to actively contributing to the development of the franchise sector locally and globally. It also highlights our efforts to raise awareness on the sector’s innovative and sustainable potential while creating new opportunities for entrepreneurs and young investors in the UAE to explore promising projects.”

She emphasised the Franchise’s role in driving economic diversification and expanding the UAE’s business ecosystem by providing tailored services, strategic guidance, and consultations for entrepreneurs, startups, and investors while supporting the growth of local brands. It also connects franchisors and franchisees, promotes best practices, and encourages innovation to strengthen the national economy.

The Emirates Franchise’s Board of Directors comprises representatives from all seven emirates, including H.E. Noor Al Tamimi, ADCCI’s Board member and Chairperson of the Emirates Franchise. H.E. Maher Al Aleeli, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Vice President of the Emirates Franchise, H.E Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, Director General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), and Board Member of the Emirates Franchise, H.E Ammar Al Aleeli, Director-General of Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Board Member of the Association, H.E Aref Khalifa Al Mizki, Board Member of Ras Al Khaimah Chamber and Board Member of the Association, H.E Sultan Jemei Al-Hindassi, General Director of Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Board Member of the Association, and Mr Saleh Abdullah Lootah, General Director - Al Islami Foods Company, Board Member of the Association and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Association.

The Emirates Association for Franchise Development, established by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry in 2014, is an independent entity that has achieved significant milestones since its inception. It has actively participated in local and international conferences and exhibitions, organized forums and workshops to raise community awareness about the franchise sector, provided consultations for startups and business owners, and strengthened cooperation with global franchise institutions. These efforts have contributed to knowledge transfer and the expansion of business opportunities within the country.

In 2017, the Emirates Franchise Association joined the World Franchise Council (WFC), becoming the first franchise association in the Gulf region to achieve this milestone. Since then, the association has played a key role in supporting entrepreneurs and local investors by encouraging their participation in various economic activities and facilitating their entry into global markets.

Notably, the World Franchise Council is a global organization dedicated to supporting and protecting the franchise sector. It promotes fair and ethical franchise practices worldwide through collaboration between national franchise associations and by enhancing investment opportunities among local and international businesses. The council currently includes over 40 member countries.