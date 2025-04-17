Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Reflecting its ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic and attractive investment environment, the Economic Cities and Special Zones Authority (ECZA) has launched a new campaign to spotlight its strategic partnerships with key Saudi government entities. These collaborations are designed to provide targeted incentives and regulatory benefits for investors operating in the Kingdom’s Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The initiative underscores ECZA’s efforts to strengthen government integration and deliver a transparent, simplified regulatory ecosystem that supports high-quality investments. These partnerships address critical regulatory areas such as legal and dispute resolution, labor, standards and metrology, and food and drug compliance, among others.

Mr. Nabil Khojah, Secretary General of ECZA, emphasized the significance of these collaborations, stating: “We are working closely with various government entities to activate a suite of attractive investment incentives, such as tax exemptions and streamlined labor regulations, positioning SEZs as a competitive and promising destination for investors.” He added: “As these partnerships come into effect, both new and existing investors will benefit from more flexible regulations and facilitated government services, maximizing investment potential and improving operational efficiency.”

The partnerships include agreements with the Ministry of Justice and the Saudi Center for Commercial Arbitration to establish dedicated arbitration and reconciliation centers within SEZs, aligned with international best practices. ECZA is also working with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development to offer tax and customs exemptions, facilitate visa issuance, and provide financial equivalence exemptions for foreign talent.

In addition, ECZA has partnered with the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) and the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) to support regulatory compliance and facilitate the market entry of products and services.

Through these partnerships, ECZA seeks to bolster digital integration by exchanging data and activating digital platforms, particularly the One-Stop-Shop, which connects investors with all relevant entities and contributes to expediting processes and increasing the efficiency of services.

These initiatives reflect ECZA’s commitment to facilitating the investor’s journey and providing practical, cost-efficient solutions that minimize investment risks and enhance the ease of doing business in SEZs, supporting the Ministry of Investment’s broader efforts to attract quality investments aligning with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Media Inquiries

For media enquiries please contact sghamdi@ecza.gov.sa or apd@consulum.com.