Abu Dhabi: The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR) is preparing to hold the second Mufakiru Al Emarat Forum on January 28, 2025. This year’s theme, ‘Creative National Insights’, convenes thought leaders, academics and experts from a diverse array of disciplines to explore national priorities and provide recommendations aligned with the UAE’s strategic goals.

Taking place at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort - Abu Dhabi, the Forum is a key intellectual platform within the Mufakiru Al Emarat project, initiated by the ECSSR in January 2022 with the endorsement of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The Forum aims to invest in Emirati minds, harness their knowledge to shape the future and support the UAE’s comprehensive development. It also seeks to strengthen scientific research endeavors, while promoting Emirati experts, academics and innovators nationally and globally, optimizing their contribution to growth and sustainable development, while enhancing the UAE’s soft power.

This year’s theme reflects the UAE leadership’s drive to promote innovation and creativity in all areas, transforming creative ideas into policies and programs that offer practical solutions to current and future challenges. The overall aim is to ensure the UAE retains its leading position among countries pro-actively shaping the future, rather than simply being affected by it.

A press conference will be held to introduce the Forum’s main topics, speakers, dialogues and interactive sessions. An overview of the Forum will also be provided, highlighting its key role in developing creative insights to serve the UAE’s future ambitions.

The Forum’s successful inaugural edition was held last February under the theme ‘Contributing and Engaging’, which brought together UAE ministers, officials, decision-makers and intellectuals, exploring vital issues, including education, AI, advanced technology, national identity, sustainability and the future economy.

About ECSSR:

Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research is the leading think tank in the UAE, supporting policy and decision-making with strategic assessments and analysis of emerging global trends, while functioning as a forum for candid debate and discussions.

Founded in 1994, ECSSR has been at the forefront of strategic insights and policy solutions to inform the decision-making of relevant stakeholders and the interested public. Today, building on ECSSR’s strengths in traditional geopolitics and security programs, we continue to broaden our focus with initiatives and new programs tackling global challenges and key issues, from energy security and climate change, to AI and health.

For more details: https://www.ecssr.ae/en/home

About Mufakiru Al Emarat

Mufakiru Al Emarat is a leading national project initiated by the ECSSR in January 2022 to support Emirati intellectuals and researchers. It provides a unified platform for Emirati intellectual contributions, highlights their role in society and bolsters the UAE’s soft power. The project also supports the decision-making process in the UAE, through research and studies by Emirati scholars and academics, while promoting their intellectual output nationally, regionally and globally.

For more details: https://mufakirualemarat.ecssr.ae/