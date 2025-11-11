Abu Dhabi: Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE’s federal export credit company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Republic of Chad to enhance bilateral economic and trade cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and the central African country.

The signing took place during the UAE-Chad Trade and Investment Forum in Abu Dhabi, which convened senior officials and government leaders from both countries, including H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade. The agreement was signed by H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer of ECI, and H.E. Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Chad.

H.E. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said, “The UAE and the Republic of Chad share a longstanding relationship built on shared trade and investment ties and a desire for mutual prosperity. In the first half of 2025, the value of non-oil bilateral trade reached US$2.4 billion, marking a significant increase of 166% over the same period in 2024 – and more than the US$2 billion we recorded in the whole of 2024. The signing of this agreement between ECI and the Republic of Chad marks another milestone in our growing partnership, opening new avenues for economic collaboration across key sectors.”

“This agreement supports the UAE’s strategic vision to diversify its economy and improve global trade, especially with emerging markets that have substantial potential for future growth. The steady rise in UAE’s non-oil exports and re-exports across Africa highlights our success in fostering both trade growth and mutually beneficial partnerships. We are committed to further strengthening ties with our partners in Africa, driving growth and prosperity through economic collaboration,” H.E. Al Zeyoudi added.

The MoU establishes a framework for mutual collaboration in trade and investment promotion, aiming to strengthen economic ties and support the growth of exports and imports between the UAE and Chad. Both parties will work together to enhance trade finance and insurance solutions, enabling the private sectors in both nations to explore new markets while mitigating the risks associated with cross-border trade.

Commenting on the agreement, H.E. Raja Al Mazrouei said, “This MoU with the Republic of Chad represents a significant step in advancing ECI’s mission to empower UAE exporters and investors by expanding access to promising global markets. Through this partnership, we aim to facilitate trade finance and insurance solutions that de-risk cross-border transactions, encourage knowledge exchange, and support joint projects that contribute to sustainable development.”

“This collaboration not only reinforces the UAE’s leadership in promoting trade diversification but also underscores ECI’s role as a catalyst for economic growth and resilience across Africa. Together with our counterparts in the Republic of Chad, we aim to unlock new financing opportunities for sustainable, innovation-driven projects across priority sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and digital transformation,” H.E. Raja added.

The areas of cooperation under the agreement include facilitating joint initiatives and knowledge exchange in export credit, investment protection, and trade risk management, as well as promoting joint projects that support sustainable development and economic diversification in both countries.

This collaboration underscores ECI’s ongoing efforts to support the expansion of the UAE’s global trade partnerships, particularly within Africa, and aligns with the UAE’s vision to promote South-South cooperation, economic growth, and financial innovation through trade facilitation.

