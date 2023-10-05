DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, together with Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, have kicked-off a landmark collaboration. As two leading brands with joint values, ambitions and a dedication to excellence and innovation, the multi-year agreement promises a range of exciting activations, special fan moments and unique experiences for Dubai and Real Madrid fans. The newly formed alliance will equally serve as a powerhouse platform to create new growth opportunities for both institutions, and support Dubai’s ambitious plans as part of its recently announced Dubai Economic Agenda – D33.

Being at the forefront of global sports entertainment with the world’s greatest club aligns perfectly with Dubai’s ambitious plans to consolidate its position among the top three global cities. Launching this October, the partnership encompasses both Real Madrid's First Men and Women Football Teams, and brings a taste of Dubai to Santiago Bernabéu, offering fans unforgettable experiences and services of the highest standards.

H.E. Issam Kazim, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), and Florentino Perez, President of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol formalised the partnership during an official ceremony at the legendary Sala de Juntas in Ciudad Real Madrid, in the presence of Jose Angel Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of the club, and Emilio Butragueño, Real Madrid legend and Director of Institutional Relations.

H.E. Issam Kazim, CEO of DCTCM, commented: “We are excited to begin our journey with Real Madrid as a global partner. This game-changing collaboration between Dubai and the greatest club in the world is built upon a shared vision and values, where every achievement serves as motivation to pursue new heights. With our aim to consolidate Dubai’s position among the top three global cities, this strategic alliance will harness the strengths of a leading destination and the world’s most celebrated team, to reaffirm Dubai globally as the best city to visit, live, and work in.”

Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations of Real Madrid, commented: "We are very proud of this new partnership with Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism as the Club's first Official Destination Partner. Dubai is a destination that strives for excellence in all its entertainment offerings, which is a value shared by the Club. We are delighted to bring this exciting tourist destination to our millions of Madridistas around the world."

Dubai’s strong public and private sector relations are at the heart of its success, and this new collaboration with Real Madrid further builds on a longstanding partnership that Emirates has cemented since 2011. It is also perfectly timed for the upcoming Real Madrid themed-park, at Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East, which will further expand the city’s diverse destination proposition. The park, which will be the world’s first Real Madrid themed-park, will feature a number of Real Madrid-related attractions, such as a museum, amusement rides and football skill games, as well as food and beverage outlets, and retail spaces selling official Real Madrid products.

H.E. Issam Kazim added: “Driven by our mutual dedication to excellence, leadership, talent, and innovation, we look forward to enjoy great success together, and showcasing Dubai and Real Madrid’s winning spirit to the world.”

About Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and consolidate its position among the top three global cities over the next decade.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. The DET portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Licence Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

Real Madrid Club de Fútbol

Real Madrid C.F. is a sport entity with 121 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (14) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 500 million followers on social media, and is for the fourth year in a row the most valuable football club in Europe according to The European Elite 2022 report. Real Madrid is the most valuable football brand in the world for Brand Finance for the fourth year in a row. More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at www.realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the sixth consecutive year.

Brand video: https://youtu.be/D7FRQ2JQSJ8

For further information, please contact:

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae