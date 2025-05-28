Further savings will be unlocked with leading loyalty programmes BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, Tickit, AURA, Privilege Plus, and Skywards Everyday

Plus, a special Spend & Win promotion at Dubai Festival City Mall will give shoppers the chance to win a whopping AED 20,000

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The countdown is on for the return of Dubai’s most exciting shopping weekend, the epic 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS). The season’s biggest-ever discounts of up to 90 per cent will transform the city into a retail paradise from 30 May to 1 June - just in time for Eid Al Adha, promising massive savings across more than 500 top brands spanning over 2,500 outlets. This not-to-be-missed event will bring the ultimate chance for everyone to pick out the perfect gifts for Eid, refresh wardrobes, upgrade to the latest tech must-haves, and enjoy the thrill of a well-deserved shopping spree.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), unbeatable bargains will be found across all major categories, from fashion and beauty, to electronics, lifestyle, homeware, and many more. Participating brands will include Sephora, Coral Perfumes, Pure Gold Jewellers, Rivoli, Daniel Wellington, Crate & Barrel, Home Centre, Chattels & More, Mothercare, Kipling, Ted Baker, Sacoor Brothers, Lululemon, Puma, Under Armour, Virgin Megastore, Samsung, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, LEGO, Toys R Us, Steve Madden, Level Shoe District, Ray Ban, Al Jaber Optical, amongst several other leading retailers.

3DSS shoppers will be able to unlock even greater value by using their favourite loyalty programmes while saving big on the city's most exciting deals. Incredible rewards, points, and exclusive perks will be unlocked with BLUE Rewards, SHARE, Amber, Tickit, AURA, Privilege Plus, and Skywards Everyday - ranging from cashback and air miles to future discounts.

The savings will span almost all of Dubai’s favourite retail destinations, such as BurJuman, City Centre Al Shindagha, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me'aisem, City Centre Mirdif, City Walk, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, Festival Plaza, Ibn Battuta Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato, Nad Al Sheba Mall, Nakheel Mall, The Outlet Village, WAFI Mall, and many others.

Adding to the citywide excitement, Dubai Festival City Mall will raise the stakes even higher with an electrifying Spend & Win promotion throughout the 3DSS weekend, giving shoppers who spend AED 300 or more the chance to win a whopping AED 20,000 mall gift card. Every AED 300 spent equals 1 entry, but purchases from fashion retailers double the entries into the draw. There will truly be no better time to shop for the season’s hottest deals and discover unmissable offers on world-renowned brands and local favourites.

Don’t miss the chance to unlock limited-time savings citywide during one of Dubai’s biggest shopping moments of the year. For more information, visit the 3 Day Super Sale website and follow @DubaiFestivals on Instagram and TikTok.

