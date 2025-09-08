In line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the partnership between Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC) and Emirates NBD enhances ease of doing business and drives economic growth

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has highlighted the transformative impact of its strategic alliance with Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, through integration with the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) initiative.

As one of the first banks officially onboarded to the DUL, Emirates NBD has pioneered a seamless, government-verified approach to SME and Business Banking (BuB) onboarding. By leveraging direct access to DET’s trade licence and investor data, the bank has cut onboarding times by 35% and automated the updating of more than 4,000 business customer records over the course of only two months, eliminating the need for manual intervention by customers or staff. Since working within the DUL framework, the bank has also supported SMEs and investors by enabling faster account openings, simpler regulatory compliance, and smoother access to banking services.

The DUL platform, launched in 2023 to further improve the ease of doing business in Dubai, provides a centralised digital identity for businesses across Dubai’s mainland and free zones. By consolidating accurate, real-time licensing data, it reduces duplication, accelerates service delivery, and strengthens compliance processes for both government and private sector stakeholders. Through this unified platform, businesses can access their verified data instantly and securely, streamlining interactions with regulators, financial institutions, and service providers.

Enhancing data integration between DBLC and Emirates NBD, while accelerating setup for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the bank’s Business Banking customers (BuB), the collaboration aligns with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy by 2033 and to further consolidate its position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Since its initial integration, Emirates NBD has also established connectivity with all Dubai-based licensing authorities on the DUL platform, including DMCC, Meydan, and DAFZA. In March 2025, Emirates Islamic, part of Emirates NBD Group, was successfully onboarded, further expanding integration across the banking ecosystem. The bank is now progressing with an enhanced rollout using DBLC’s newly extended dataset that incorporates an additional 275 data fields, improving accuracy and consistency across its systems.

Ahmad Khalifa AlQaizi AlFalasi, CEO of Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), said: “Our partnership with Emirates NBD reflects the strength of the Dubai Unified License as a catalyst for business efficiency and for Dubai’s broader aspiration of creating an even stronger investor-friendly environment. By enabling faster onboarding, real-time licence remediation, and seamless integration with financial services, the DUL is delivering on the priorities set out in the D33 Agenda to build a truly digital-first, globally competitive economy. Under Dubai’s visionary leadership, we are committed to forming more such collaborations that will attract investment, foster innovation and secure our city’s position as a world-leading hub for trade and enterprise.”

Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “Dubai continues to draw global businesses and investors, driven by its resilient economy and ongoing efforts to advance strategic economic initiatives that shape a distinctive business landscape; in a further testament to this progress, the city recorded a GDP of AED119.7 billion in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 4% increase compared to the same period in 2024.”

To learn more about the Dubai Unified Licence, please visit: https://www.investindubai.gov.ae

About the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET)

With the ultimate vision of making Dubai the world’s leading commercial centre, investment hub and tourism destination, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) is mandated to support the Government in positioning the emirate as a major hub for global economy and tourism, and in boosting the city’s economic and tourism competitiveness indicators, in line with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy by 2033 and further consolidate Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for business and leisure.

Under this remit, DET is driving efforts to further enhance Dubai’s diversified, innovative service-based economy to attract top global talent, deliver a world-class business environment and accelerate productivity growth. Additionally, DET is supporting Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to visit, live and work in by promoting its diverse destination proposition, unique lifestyle and outstanding quality of life, overall.

DET is the principal authority for planning, supervising, developing and marketing Dubai’s business and tourism sectors. It is also responsible for licensing and classifying all types of businesses, including hotels, tour operators and travel agents. DET’s portfolio includes Dubai Economic Development Corporation (DEDC), Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), Dubai SME, Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM), Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Dubai College of Tourism (DCT).

About Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC):

Dubai Business Registration and Licensing Corporation (DBLC), a subsidiary of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), was established to strengthen the emirate’s position as a global commercial hub and create an environment for attracting increased investment in various sectors, aligned with international best practices. With a key focus on enhancing the ease of doing business in the emirate and growing Dubai’s global standing, DBLC streamlines licensing procedures for business and economic establishments, reduces business costs, improves the business registration cycle and fosters the growth of startups.

DBLC will be the sole authority responsible for monitoring compliance with procedures, measures and controls related to the investor journey and regulating economic activities in the emirate. To fulfil its mandate, the Corporation is authorised to develop comprehensive plans, policies and strategic frameworks for economic activities, procedures for registering and licensing economic establishments; and develop policies for licensing professional businesses in line with legislations, streamlining licensing procedures for economic establishments in Dubai and registering them in the commercial registry.

DBLC also manages the Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) in cooperation with the free zones in Dubai. DUL is a unique commercial identity for economic establishments to further improve the ease of doing business in the emirate.

