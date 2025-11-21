Summit to convene global innovation leaders, investors, and founders to shape the future of entrepreneurship and the new economy

Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni: Under the leadership of HH Ahmed bin Saeed, we continue to champion initiatives that empower startups and entrepreneurs

Government of Dubai Media Office: Under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO) – the special economic zone for knowledge and innovation – and a member of the DIEZ Authority (DIEZ), today unveiled the agenda and speakers list for the upcoming Doers Summit, formerly known as Reflect Festival, one of Europe’s leading startup and tech events.

Held in partnership with The Doers Company, the summit’s first Middle East edition will be organised at Dubai Digital Park located within Dubai Silicon Oasis from 26–27 November 2025, and aims to connect over 3,000 participants with venture capital funds and ecosystem leaders from across the region, catalysing cross-border collaboration and access to capital, with a unique attendee composition of 50 percent founders, 20 percent investors, and 30 percent operators.

Highlighting Dubai Silicon Oasis’s role as a regional hub for entrepreneurship and the digital economy, the summit will convene leading international companies, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore the intersection of innovation, technology, and sustainable growth.

Attended by senior officials and global business leaders, the summit will commence with a keynote address by His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism. This will be followed by speeches by His Excellency Dr Nicodemos Damianou, Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy of the Republic of Cyprus; and His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ).

Over two days, the Doers Summit will present a dynamic programme of panel discussions, fireside chats, workshops, and networking sessions that address the critical themes shaping the global innovation ecosystem. The agenda will spotlight key sectors driving economic transformation – including artificial intelligence, fintech, digital infrastructure, sustainability, and mobility – while showcasing successful case studies from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Ten thematic tracks

The summit’s agenda will be spread across three main stages: Blackout Stage, Plaza Stage, and Dtec Stage, featuring over 150 speakers and 10 thematic tracks. These tracks include Future Cities, The Age of Intelligence, Future of Money, Greentech & Impact, NextGen Health, The Rise of Robots, Public Sector & Tech, Founders Unfiltered, The Deskless Economy, and The Power of Community. Each track will dive deep into emerging trends and actionable strategies shaping the future economy.

Curated side events

In addition to the main sessions, the summit will host curated side events such as investor meetups, innovation challenges, and networking mixers. These gatherings are designed to foster collaboration, unlock deal flow, and strengthen ecosystem connectivity across regional and international markets. A dedicated matchmaking platform will ensure founders, investors, and operators engage in high-value, targeted meetings throughout the event.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Executive Chairman of DIEZ, said: “Hosting the Doers Summit at Dubai Silicon Oasis reflects our commitment to positioning Dubai as a leading destination for innovators, entrepreneurs, and investors shaping the future economy. The Summit aligns with our vision to enable an ecosystem where ideas evolve into impactful enterprises, and where technology, talent, and investment converge to drive sustainable growth, fully supporting the vision of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to double the size of Dubai’s economy and strengthen its position among the world’s top three urban economies.”

He added: “Under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, DIEZ continues to champion initiatives that empower startups and entrepreneurs to contribute meaningfully to Dubai’s knowledge-based and innovation-driven economy. The Doers Summit embodies this vision by connecting global changemakers and inspiring actionable collaboration, in line with Dubai’s long-term strategy to create a diversified, future-ready economic landscape.”

Aiming for new collaborative pathways

Stylianos Lambrou, co-founder of The DOERS Company and The Doers Summit, said: “Hosting the first Middle East edition of the Doers Summit in Dubai marks a defining step in expanding our global platform. Dubai is a natural choice as it’s a city that embodies innovation, ambition, and progress, with a fast-evolving ecosystem that connects entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers from every corner of the world. Our goal is to build a bridge between Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, creating new pathways for collaboration and capital. Together with Dubai Silicon Oasis, we are setting the stage for a new generation of founders to accelerate their ideas, attract investment, and lead the technologies shaping the future economy.”

Community event

The DSO Run, a community event, will precede the summit on 25 November, bringing together participants and residents for a morning of fitness and networking ahead of the official opening.

Participating global companies include Delivery Hero, Waze, Workable, Airbus, Zoho, AWS, Google, META, and Oracle, alongside a significant number of startups, accelerators, and innovation enablers. More than 40 startups from diverse industries will showcase their products and technologies in dedicated exhibition booths and demo sessions, offering founders direct access to investors, venture capital firms, and strategic partners.

In addition to its content-driven programme, the Doers Summit will offer a curated hospitality experience with F&B outlets and pop-up concepts throughout the venue, showcasing Dubai’s vibrant culinary scene and culture of innovation.

The Doers Summit emerges as a pivotal platform for shaping the future of the digital economy reaffirming DSO’s growing role as a catalyst for innovation and entrepreneurship, offering a platform where global leaders, startups, and investors unite to shape the technologies and economies of tomorrow.

Held annually in Athens, Limassol, the Doers Summit attracts thousands of attendees and stands as one of the largest platforms in Europe connecting innovative startups, venture capital funds, investors, and enterprises from Central and Eastern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

For more information, and to view the full agenda, please visit: www.doerssummit.com/agenda/dubai-agenda.