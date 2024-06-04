Thousands of shoppers enjoyed unbeatable bargains of up to 90 per cent at over 2,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands across the city

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS), organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), celebrated yet another successful edition with thousands of shoppers flocking to their favourite malls and iconic retail hotspots to enjoy unmissable markdowns of up to 90 per cent. The city’s biggest shopping weekend, held from 31 May to 2 June 2024, saw Dubai residents and visitors save big across 500 leading global and local brands at 2,000 participating outlets.

With incredible discounts on a wide range of products from much-loved labels, there were plenty of exclusive deals and cashback rewards for shoppers to browse through. In addition to Eid gifts, fashion favourites, and beauty must-haves, great savings could also be found on technology, homeware, children’s clothing, and much more.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said: “The 3 Day Super Sale in Dubai is a unique opportunity for our valued retail partners to showcase their incredible offerings and for shoppers to experience unbeatable deals across a wide range of products. The success of this edition, with its significant impact on retail footfall and sales for participating brands and malls, is a testament to that strong collaboration. Through events like the 3DSS and our year-round shopping festivals, we remain committed to further solidifying Dubai's position as a global retail leader, offering exceptional value to residents and attracting visitors from around the world.”

Nisreen Boustani, PR and Corporate Communication Manager of Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah commented: “The 3 Day Super Sale plays a crucial role in Dubai's annual retail calendar, enhancing the sector and providing an excellent opportunity to invigorate the market by attracting more tourists and shoppers. This year, Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah experienced a notable surge in foot traffic and sales across all participating stores. We were delighted to once again join the highly acclaimed event, with our extensive offerings and discounts attracting more shoppers than ever and motivating them to take advantage of the exclusive bargains.”

Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties, stated: “Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls once again participated in the 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) this year between May 31 and June 2. This event is a cornerstone of Dubai’s dynamic retail calendar and we are committed in our support for government-led initiatives that drive economic activity and boost Dubai’s vibrant shopping offerings and culture. As usual, we have seen remarkable activity and success in our malls, with shoppers taking full advantage of the incredible discounts of up to 90% on over several brands, engaging in peak purchasing in the run up to the Eid Al Adha holiday. We will continue to be a part of such exceptional shopping experiences in the emirate.”

Hayssam Hajjar, Director Asset Management UAE, Al-Futtaim Real Estate said: “We are delighted to celebrate yet another successful 3-Day Super Sale at our malls, held in collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment. This year's event highlighted the increasing demand for discount shopping, resulting in a remarkable surge in footfall and retailer sales. This underscores the significance of such sales periods for our stakeholders and shoppers. Industry trends consistently demonstrate that campaigns like these are essential for boosting consumer spending and driving multi-sector performance, contributing significantly to the local economy. At Al Futtaim Real Estate, we remain committed to continuing these value-driven initiatives, ensuring our malls stand as premier lifestyle destinations for top-tier shopping experiences.”

