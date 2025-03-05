UAE, Dubai – The Dubai Police Iftar Cannon, organized annually throughout the holy month of Ramadan, will this year celebrate contributors towards the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honor fathers by establishing a AED 1 billion endowment fund to provide sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy.

Celebrating contributors to the campaign aligns with Dubai Police commitment to support humanitarian and charity initiatives in the UAE, particularly previous Ramadan campaigns.

During its daily live broadcast on Sama Dubai TV, the Dubai Police Iftar Cannon segment will announce the name of one of the contributors of AED 1 million or more, to encourage more individuals and institutions to join the Fathers’ Endowment campaign.

deeply ingrained values

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, said: “The Fathers' Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during Ramadan, embodies the UAE's deeply ingrained values of supporting those in need. This act of profound generosity reflects a strong sense of social responsibility and offers hope to many patients requiring assistance.”

His Excellency Al Marri further emphasized Dubai Police's commitment to fostering a culture of giving by recognizing contributors to the Fathers' Endowment and highlighting their role in fostering community solidarity. He noted that supporting the campaign as a continuation of Dubai Police's successful involvement in initiatives like the "Mothers' Endowment," "One Billion Meals Endowment," "One Billion Meals," and "100 Million Meals."

Operating under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honuring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work. It also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, and further establishes the concept of charitable endowments.

Donation channels

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201). Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).