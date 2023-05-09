Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality's mobile air quality monitoring vehicle obtained the ISO 17025 certificate concerning general requirements for the competence of testing and calibration laboratories. It is the first mobile laboratory in the field of monitoring the air environment to obtain this certificate in the UAE, which is a testament to the efforts of Dubai Municipality to improve air quality in Dubai, employing advanced technologies to ensure the preservation of environmental and natural sustainability in the emirate.

The certificate also reflects Dubai Municipality's commitment to establish Dubai as a leading city for innovation and excellence in municipal services, in a way that enhances the quality of life for all residents and visitors of the Emirate.

The mobile air quality monitoring vehicle serves as the first reference station in terms of design, quality of devices, equipment, and technologies used to track air pollutants at the regional level. The vehicle was designed and equipped with international environmentally friendly standards, and is resistant to the extreme climatic conditions prevailing in the region, including high temperatures and humidity.

The mobile air quality monitoring vehicle is equipped with nearly 20 advanced monitoring systems that track around 100 elements and compounds of air pollutants such as toxic pollutants, volatile organic compounds, ozone catalysts, heavy metal concentration rate, and odor-causing gases, in addition to monitoring radioactive pollution levels, noise, and weather data.

Dubai Municipality offers a wide range of environmental services with the aim of promoting environmental and natural sustainability in the Emirate of Dubai while also monitoring environmental activities that can have an impact on community members and natural resources, further ensuring highest level of health and safety.