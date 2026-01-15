An integrated partnership to develop standards and mechanisms for the qualification and licensing of engineering professionals

Enhancing the efficiency of the joint engineering classification system and linking it to technical and professional examination outcomes

Strengthening cooperation in organising and supporting international engineering and architectural conferences and events

Marwan bin Ghalita: “Dubai Municipality continues its integrated efforts to strengthen the Emirate’s position as a leading global hub for construction, the built environment, and sustainable urban planning.”

Abdullah Al Ali: “The Society of Engineers seeks to enhance the system for evaluating and classifying engineers in line with international best practices, in order to support professional development and raise the competency of the engineering workforce in the United Arab Emirates.”

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Society of Engineers to strengthen the engineering ecosystem in the Emirate of Dubai, in line with international best practices. The agreement aims to develop systems and mechanisms for evaluating, classifying, licensing, and qualifying engineering professionals, enhancing the efficiency and readiness of engineering talent while supporting Dubai’s ambition to host leading global engineering and architectural events.

Under the memorandum, the two entities will cooperate in assessing engineering professionals within the engineer qualification system required to obtain professional practice licences in the Emirate of Dubai. Assessments will be conducted at the Society of Engineers’ premises using fully equipped facilities to deliver internationally recognised professional examinations in accordance with approved standards. The agreement also provides for the joint development of the engineering classification system and its linkage to technical and professional examination outcomes, in addition to cooperation in organising and supporting international engineering and architectural conferences and events.

The partnership further includes collaboration on launching joint training programmes across various engineering disciplines, organising technical workshops and discussion forums, and establishing shared digital knowledge platforms for exchanging research, studies, and institutional best practices. These initiatives aim to advance the construction and engineering sector, support innovation, and promote continuous professional development.

In addition, the memorandum supports youth-led innovation by sponsoring and developing emerging engineering initiatives and projects. It also provides for the organisation of field visits for engineers, students, and team members from both entities, enabling knowledge exchange and deeper understanding of each organisation’s initiatives and operational frameworks.

H.E. Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said:

“Our partnership with the Society of Engineers represents an integrated and future-focused collaboration built on shared objectives to elevate engineering practice and advance its diverse disciplines to global standards, with Dubai as a leading reference point. The agreement strengthens systems for evaluating and classifying engineers, enhances professional and technical capabilities, and supports innovation and applied research in construction and sustainability. Through these integrated efforts, Dubai Municipality continues to reinforce the Emirate’s position as a global hub for construction and sustainable urban planning, leveraging talent, expertise, and advanced urban technologies to enhance quality of life for individuals and communities.”

H.E. Abdullah Yousuf Al Ali, President of the Board of Directors, Society of Engineers – UAE, said: “This partnership with Dubai Municipality represents a strategic step toward strengthening the engineering ecosystem and developing standards for the evaluation and classification of engineers in line with international best practices. Through this partnership, we seek to empower engineers to advance their skills and professional expertise, and to support innovation and applied research in the fields of construction, building, and sustainability. This memorandum also forms part of the broader strategic partnership with Dubai Municipality across various projects related to the engineering sector, enhancing cooperation in the development of infrastructure and professional standards in the country. In addition, the memorandum will contribute to the organisation of specialised training programs and workshops, and to strengthening the integration between the Society’s systems and those of Dubai Municipality regarding the academic accreditation of engineers. This will support the development of professional skills and expertise of engineering cadres, enhance the UAE’s position as a leading hub for engineering and architectural excellence, and support the hosting of global events and conferences in this field.”

The memorandum extends Dubai Municipality’s ongoing efforts to advance the engineering sector in the Emirate — enhancing professional standards, strengthening leadership capabilities, improving efficiency across the engineering ecosystem, and aligning evaluation and classification systems with the highest international benchmarks. These efforts reinforce Dubai’s position as a global destination for engineering innovation and excellence.