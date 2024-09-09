The event will feature interactive activities and educational workshops across themed zones, focusing on important health and safety topics.

Dubai, UAE: In alignment with its mission to foster community engagement and raise awareness on health and safety practices, Dubai Municipality is launching the ‘Back to School: Discover, Learn and Enjoy’ event at Mirdif City Centre. Running from 10 - 14 September, between 11:00 am to 8:00 pm, the event is designed to support students and parents in adopting healthy practices as the new academic year begins.

The event is part of Dubai Municipality’s commitment to promoting public health, food safety, and environmental sustainability. It offers a platform for fun, interactive activities and informative workshops that educate attendees on important back-to-school topics. Through these activities, Dubai Municipality aims to instill a culture of responsibility among students and parents, reinforcing their role in building a healthier, more sustainable society.

The event will feature six innovative zones, highlighting Dubai Municipality's extensive back-to-school preparations. Each zone will focus on a key theme:

DM Lab – The Explorer Zone: Featuring the Dubai Municipality Lab, where students can engage in hands-on activities related to scientific discovery and innovation.

Health and Safety Ambassador Zone: Promoting best practices for maintaining health and safety, both at home and in schools.

Food Safety Hero Zone: Highlighting the importance of food safety and the role of responsible consumption in minimizing food waste.

Sustainability Oasis Zone: Educating participants on environmental sustainability, waste sorting, and recycling.

Little Farmer Zone: Introducing students to the benefits of growing vegetables and leafy greens in school and home gardens and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Friends of the Environment Zone: Focusing on environmental conservation, natural reserves, and sustainable daily practices.

In addition to the interactive zones, a series of educational workshops will be held, with a focus on topics such as environmental preservation, nature reserves, and the importance of waste sorting and recycling. These workshops aim to equip students with the knowledge necessary to actively contribute to the protection of the environment through sustainable practices.

The event will also highlight Dubai Municipality rigorous inspections of schools and related facilities to ensure their full readiness for the academic year. These inspections cover a wide range of criteria, from the safety of student supplies to the compliance of facilities with approved standards, ensuring secure and supportive learning environment for all students. The Municipality focuses on enhancing students' awareness of safe practices within the school environment, through a comprehensive concept of food safety, and the importance of minimizing food waste as an essential part of adopting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

