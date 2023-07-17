It includes 600 platforms and kiosks to showcase and sell both local and international fresh products imported exclusively for Bloom Market

Dubai: His Excellency Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, has officially inaugurated today “Bloom Market”, an integrated area for selling and purchasing vegetables and fruits. The market, located at Dubai Fruit and Vegetable Market, extends over 66 thousand square meters, providing an ideal environment to preserve the quality and safety of the products. The opening of the market comes in line with the Municipality's efforts to promote Dubai's attractiveness by implementing vital and integrated projects that ensure quality of life.

Mohammed Faraidooni, Director of the Markets at Dubai Municipality, said: “Bloom Market is one of Dubai Municipality’s key projects, which aims to provide access to fresh products directly from the source, especially since the market will have exclusively imported fruits that are not found in other markets, to establish itself as a distinctive shopping hub. In addition, the Municipality aims to enhance investment and economic opportunities that are still available to investors by providing them with products at the supplier’s rate. The project also aligns with the Municipality's goal of establishing marketplaces, entertainment hubs, and tourist destinations in the emirate and thus boost Dubai's appeal and quality of life while ensuring its prosperity in life.”

“The market is designed to be a comprehensive destination, which is equipped with cutting-edge services and logistic facilities. Additionally, it provides top-notch services to consumers by adhering to global standards, offering premium products, in addition to containing a section for organic products at competitive prices., as well as implementing advanced technologies that guarantee the quality and validity of vegetables and fruits in accordance with Dubai's food safety regulations,” Faraidooni added.

The two-floored market houses over 600 booths and platforms on the ground floor designated for selling local products as well as often imported fruits and vegetables, and the first floor includes over 400 parking places, along with three restaurants on the second floor.

In addition, the market offers a range of logistics services that facilitate shopping with staff members assisting with shopping carts, transporting large purchases to customers' cars, in-market parking, and cleaning services that reduce traffic, and provide a smooth and convenient shopping experience.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com