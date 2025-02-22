Dubai Maritime Authority, part of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, has launched a project to expand telecommunications network coverage in Dubai waters in collaboration with three strategic partners. The announcement was made during the Dubai International Boat Show 2025 in the presence of H.E. Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, and H.E. Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Corporation. The ambitious project aims to enhance telecommunications infrastructure in coastal areas and artificial islands, keeping pace with the continuous development of the emirate’s maritime sector.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, CEO of Dubai Maritime Authority, emphasized that this project aligns with the Authority’s commitment to developing an integrated and sustainable maritime environment. The expanded telecommunications coverage will achieve several strategic objectives, including improving maritime communication efficiency, providing advanced networks to support navigational operations, ensuring seamless connectivity between vessels and maritime facilities, and enhancing emergency response capabilities by enabling instant communication with rescue teams and relevant authorities.

Sheikh Saeed further stated that the first step of the initial phase has been completed, which involved testing specific maritime routes to assess and enhance network coverage. Work is currently underway on the subsequent steps and phases in collaboration with project partners.

The CEO of the Authority highlighted that this project underscores Dubai’s dedication to establishing itself as a leader in maritime innovation. The installation of four telecommunications towers will contribute to expanding network coverage and improving telecommunications infrastructure across key locations, including Dubai Islands, The World Islands, Palm Jebel Ali, and Dubai Waterfront, thereby enriching the experience in these vital areas.

As part of its participation in the Dubai International Boat Show, the Authority is introducing several initiatives, such as guiding visitors on how to obtain a marine vehicle license after completing registration tests and registering marine vessels. Additionally, a simulation room will be available, offering visitors a virtual experience within the Authority’s platform.

During the exhibition, the Authority reaffirmed its full readiness to provide all necessary services for participating boats and yachts, in coordination with relevant entities to ensure a smooth and comprehensive experience. The Authority will also offer an engaging visitor experience featuring interactive displays and discussions on the latest developments in the maritime sector.