The Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) is participating in the world’s largest technology event, GITEX Global 2025, as part of The Judicial Council platform, which is a strategic justice partner of Dubai government pavilion, under the theme ‘Innovative Training, Sustainable Impact.’ The participation reflects DJI’s firm commitment to adopting the latest technological innovations to keep pace with the digital transformation in the judicial sector. The event is being held from October 13 to 17, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

DJI’s active participation reaffirms its dedication to improving its tools and systems by offering high-quality services based on the values of excellence and innovation. It further underscores the Institute’s efforts to support Dubai’s vision as a world-leading player in shaping the digital future and developing the judicial system by adopting advanced digital knowledge and training solutions, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and interactive technologies. These efforts aim to enhance the efficiency of judicial work, accelerate access to justice, and facilitate decision-making procedures through advanced technological tools.

The active presence of DJI at the exhibition is exemplified by two remarkable projects that mark a groundbreaking advancement in digital judicial training and legal cultural dissemination. The first project is the AI-Driven Management of Judicial Competencies System (AI -MJCS), which is recognised as the first-of-its-kind judicial training institute in the Middle East region that creates a smart and integrated platform. The system has been developed to strictly measure and evaluate judicial competencies in Dubai, while considering their skills, knowledge, and administrative and technical capabilities. It carries out this process through an interactive electronic assessment based on AI algorithms to review results and create detailed reports recommending the ideal training courses and programs for each member. This will further contribute to enhancing the efficiency of members of the judiciary authority and boosting the quality of judicial performance in a sustainable manner.

The second project is the ‘Global Justice Insights (GJI),’ which empowers members of the judicial authority and researchers in the legal field by providing them access to the latest international legislation and judicial practices. It covers emerging fields such as AI, robotics, cryptocurrencies, the Metaverse, drones, blockchain, and other newly introduced legal matters. This interactive, AI-driven project features an avatar that allows users to ask questions verbally or in written format and receive instant, accurate responses. It provides innovative research and training experiences, reinforcing comparative legal culture among members of judicial authority and supporting judicial research, in accordance with best global practices.

DJI’s participation in this pioneering global event offers a vital opportunity to exchange international expertise and explore collaboration prospects in judicial digitalisation, new laws, data protection, and AI tools designed to support the judicial system.

Through this participation, DJI demonstrates its commitment to reinforcing its position as a leading training institution in updating the digital infrastructure of justice. This comes in line with the emirate’s goals to ensure future readiness and enhance judicial services in a smart, resilient, safe, and transparent environment, that meets the requirements of this era and serves the aspirations of society.

