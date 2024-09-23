United Arab Emirates - Dubai: Following the outstanding success of its first edition, the Dubai Judicial Institute has announced the launch of the second ‘Future Research Competition’. This initiative reaffirms the Institute's strong commitment to promoting innovation within the legal and judicial system and to achieving leadership in publishing and enriching legal thought. It aligns with the strategic directions of the UAE and Dubai's vision of developing a knowledge-based economy that relies on technological innovation.

This second edition invites researchers and legal professionals to participate in two main categories: Books and Scientific Research. This offers them the opportunity to make valuable contributions to these vital fields. The competition covers various topics, including Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Space Sciences, and the Environment (Sustainable Development and the Green Economy), as well as the Economy (Startups and Business Parks). The aim of the competition is to attract pioneering scientific research that contributes to the development of legislative frameworks in line with advanced technological innovations, enhancing transparency and flexibility within the legal system.

Enhancing Scientific Research within a Strategic Vision

Her Excellency, Judge Dr. Ebtessam Ali Al Badwawi, Director General of Dubai Judicial Institute, stated: "We continuously strive to encourage research that contributes to providing innovative and practical solutions across various legal and judicial fields, in line with the emirate’s steady progress and ambitious strategies for anticipating and shaping what lies ahead. This transformation into a comprehensive work system is based on clear scientific foundations, guided by the vision of our leadership to enhance Dubai's readiness and adopt pioneering practices that affirm its position as the most prepared city globally."

She added: "The second edition of the 'Future Research Competition' is a strategic project that enables researchers and legal professionals to contribute to the development of legal and judicial applications in various fields. It plays an important role in enhancing the UAE's competitiveness both locally and globally."

Dubai Judicial Institute has announced the launch dates for the second edition and the acceptance of research submissions from all researchers and legal professionals across various specializations, starting from September 18, 2024, and continuing until March 31, 2025. This initiative aims to help shape the future of legal systems in the UAE and the region.

For more details about the competition and the approved criteria, please visit the following link: https://bit.ly/3zm7Fn3