Dubai International Chamber hosted 182 visiting delegations with 500 participants during 2024 to enhance international cooperation.

The chamber participated in 127 global events in 78 cities across 50 countries.

International editions of the Dubai Business Forum were held in Beijing and London, attracting 1,150 participants.

2,205 bilateral business meetings were arranged between Dubai-based companies and their counterparts in Indonesia, Vietnam, Senegal, Morocco, Serbia, Türkiye, Uganda, and Tanzania, reflecting growth of 88% compared to 2023.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, continued to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to the emirate and support the expansion of local companies into new international markets throughout 2024. The chamber’s efforts contributed to Dubai's sustainable economic growth and further enhanced foreign trade with key markets across the globe.

Dubai International Chamber successfully attracted 207 companies to Dubai in 2024, including both multinational companies (MNCs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This reflects growth of 56% compared to the 133 companies attracted during the previous year.

The companies attracted by the chamber in 2024 included 51 MNCs, an increase of 55% compared to the 33 attracted in 2023. The chamber also attracted 156 SMEs during the same period, a 56% increase compared to the 100 attracted in 2023. In addition, Dubai International Chamber successfully supported the expansion of 114 local companies into new global markets, an increase of 48% compared to the 77 companies supported in 2023.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, commented: “The results achieved during 2024 reflect the impact of the chamber’s efforts to enhance Dubai’s appeal among global investors and support the growth of the local business community on the international stage.”

Bin Sulayem added: “The chamber’s international offices play a vital role in showcasing the opportunities Dubai offers for international investors and supporting multinational companies in leveraging the emirate's competitive advantages, as well as enhancing the capabilities of Dubai-based companies to expand their operations into key international markets.”

Last year, Dubai International Chamber inaugurated two new offices in Kazakhstan and Colombia, bringing its total number of international representative offices to 33. This expansion strengthens efforts to attract foreign investment and supports businesses in Dubai in exploring new economic and trade opportunities in promising global markets.

In line with its drive to enhance international cooperation, the chamber hosted 182 visiting delegations last year with a total of 500 participants, as well as participating in 127 global events in 78 cities across 50 countries.

International Trade Missions

As part of the ‘New Horizons’ initiative, Dubai International Chamber organised trade missions to Indonesia, Vietnam, Senegal, Morocco, Serbia, Türkiye, Uganda, and Tanzania during 2024. During the missions, a total of 2,205 bilateral business meetings were arranged between participating companies from Dubai and their counterparts in these markets, marking an 88% increase in the number of meetings compared to 2023.

International Business Forums

As part of its drive to strengthen efforts in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to Dubai, the chamber launched international editions of the Dubai Business Forum last year. These included the Dubai Business Forum – China in Beijing and the Dubai Business Forum – UK in London, which collectively attracted 1,150 participants.

In addition, the chamber organised the UAE-China Business Forum in Dubai with the participation of H.E. Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China; the Dubai–Chile Business Forum, which was held in the presence of His Excellency Gabriel Boric Font, President of the Republic of Chile; and the Vietnam–UAE Business Forum, attended by H.E. Phạm Minh Chính, Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

