H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem: “ We remain focused on attracting high-value foreign investment to Dubai, expanding the opportunities the emirate offers across key sectors, and reinforcing its pivotal role on the global trade and investment map in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda ( D33 ) .”

376 business roundtables were organised by the chamber’s international offices to promote Dubai as a global business hub and attract foreign direct investment.

The chamber inaugurated five new international representative offices during the first nine months of the year.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced details of its key achievements during the first nine months of 2025. The impressive results reflect the chamber’s active role in strengthening Dubai’s appeal as a destination for foreign direct investment.

The chamber successfully attracted 261 companies to Dubai between Q1 and Q3 2025, a 65% increase from the 158 companies attracted over the same period in 2024. These included 44 multinational companies, compared to 40 in the corresponding period last year, reflecting growth of 10%. The chamber also attracted 217 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the first nine months of 2025, up 84% from the 118 SMEs recorded during the same nine-month period in 2024.

H.E. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, commented: “We remain focused on attracting high-value foreign investment to Dubai, expanding the opportunities the emirate offers across key sectors, and reinforcing its pivotal role on the global trade and investment map in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).”

His Excellency added: “The chamber’s network of international offices serves as a key platform helping Dubai-based companies expand successfully into overseas markets, while also showcasing to global business communities the integrated competitive advantages that position Dubai as a leading international centre for trade and investment.”

During the first nine months of 2025, Dubai International Chamber continued to advance the objectives of the Dubai Global initiative, which seeks to establish 50 international representative offices by 2030.

The chamber’s growing global network plays a central role in positioning Dubai as a leading international business hub, attracting foreign direct investment, and supporting the global expansion of Dubai-based companies into 30 priority markets. As part of these efforts, the chamber expanded its international presence with the opening of five new representative offices in Dhaka (Bangladesh), Cape Town (South Africa), Bengaluru (India), Bangkok (Thailand), and Toronto (Canada).

During the same period, the chamber’s representative offices organised 376 roundtable meetings to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract foreign direct investment, and position the emirate as a gateway for companies seeking global expansion.

This international network serves as a strategic platform linking Dubai with global business communities. It facilitates two-way investment flows, unlocks new channels for bilateral trade, and helps companies in each market tap into the opportunities Dubai offers as a gateway to the world.

The chamber’s international representative offices also play a vital role in showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages as a destination for business growth and expansion. The offices provide valuable insights on Dubai’s business environment and support the growth of international companies seeking to establish a presence in the emirate and expand from Dubai into high-potential global markets.

About: Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies, and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/DxbChamberIntl

www.twitter.com/dxbchamberintl

www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-international-chamber

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dxbchamberintl

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: Mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com