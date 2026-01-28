Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem: “ Dubai International Chamber remains committed to playing a pivotal role in advancing the emirate’s position as a key hub within the global economy .”

T he chamber ’s network of international representative offices expanded to 38 offices worldwide b y the end of 2025 .

505 roundtable discussions were organised by the chamber to promote Dubai as a global business destination and attract foreign direct investment.

The chamber participated and organised 235 international roadshows across 190 cities to showcase Dubai’s competitive advantages as an investment destination .

The chamber received 141 international trade delegations featuring 673 participants to strengthen cooperation and unlock new opportunities for the business community.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced its key achievements for 2025. The results underline the chamber’s vital role in boosting foreign direct investment inflows to Dubai and strengthening the emirate’s competitiveness as a global hub for trade and investment.

Dubai International Chamber attracted 373 companies to Dubai in 2025, including multinational corporations (MNCs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This marks growth of 80.2% compared to the 207 companies attracted by the chamber during 2024.

The total comprised 64 MNCs, up from 51 in 2024, representing growth of 25.5%. In addition, the chamber attracted 309 SMEs in 2025, an increase of 98% compared to the 156 SMEs attracted during 2024.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, stated: “Dubai continues to reinforce its position as a global destination for foreign direct investment and an ideal environment for businesses to grow and expand internationally. Dubai International Chamber remains committed to playing a pivotal role in advancing the emirate’s position as a key hub within the global economy.”

He added: “The chamber’s growing network of international representative offices is instrumental in supporting the targets of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) through ongoing efforts to attract high-value investments and connect companies in Dubai with opportunities in global markets. This contributes to building sustainable economic partnerships that enhance Dubai’s competitiveness and reinforce its position among the world’s leading financial and business centres.”

As part of its efforts to strengthen global economic partnerships, expand international cooperation, and deepen engagement with business communities worldwide, the chamber participated and organised 235 international promotional roadshows across 190 global cities in 2025 to showcase Dubai’s competitive advantages as an investment destination. Over the same period, the chamber received 141 international trade delegations featuring 673 participants from a wide range of sectors, supporting stronger cooperation and helping unlock new, high-quality opportunities for businesses in Dubai and abroad.

The chamber continued to expand its international network throughout 2025 in line with the goals of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which aims to establish 50 representative offices worldwide by 2030 to reinforce Dubai’s position as a leading global business hub, attract foreign direct investment, and support the international expansion of Dubai-based companies into 30 priority markets.

Dubai International Chamber inaugurated nine new representative offices in 2025, bringing the total number to 38 by the end of the year. This included its first offices in the United States (New York), Eastern Europe (Warsaw, Poland), and the Nordic region (Stockholm, Sweden), together with new locations in Karachi (Pakistan), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Cape Town (South Africa), Bengaluru (India), Bangkok (Thailand), and Toronto (Canada).

During 2025, the chamber’s international representative offices organised 505 roundtable discussions to promote Dubai as a global business destination, support the attraction of foreign direct investment, and highlight the emirate’s role as a platform for international expansion.

This global network connects Dubai-based companies with business communities worldwide, helping to facilitate two-way investment flows and open new channels for bilateral trade. It also supports companies in the markets where the chamber operates by providing market insights, showcasing Dubai’s competitive advantages, and helping global businesses establish or strengthen their presence in the emirate and expand from Dubai into high-potential markets.

About Dubai International Chamber

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The chamber is dedicated to achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), which aims to double the size of the emirate’s economy and establish Dubai among the top three global cities by 2033.



Follow us on:

facebook.com/dxbchamberintl

twitter.com/dxbchamberintl

linkedin.com/company/dubai-international-chamber

youtube.com/dubaichambertv

instagram.com/dxbchamberintl

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR and Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com