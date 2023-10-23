Dubai has been named the Middle East's Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2023 by the World Travel Awards

City has captured major international association conferences and congresses, as well as key incentives

Dubai, UAE: Dubai has once again made a strong impact at IMEX America, with Dubai Business Events (DBE), the city’s official convention bureau and part of the Department of Economy and Tourism, bringing a highly visible presence at the largest trade show in North America for incentive travel, meetings and events.

DBE was joined by 18 co-exhibitors – including Emirates, Expo City Dubai, hotels, venues, airlines and DMCs – representing the diverse offerings of the city’s business events ecosystem to planners and international partners. This collective effort was successful in enhancing global awareness and recognition of Dubai as a premier business events destination. In addition to engaging with meetings professionals within the trade show itself, which took place in Las Vegas from 17-19 October, DBE also participated in partner events and hosted an exclusive evening reception for invited buyers.

Supported by its stakeholders across the city, DBE’s ongoing success in attracting major international conferences, congresses, meetings and incentives continues to contribute to tourism and wider economic growth, consolidating Dubai’s status as a major business events destination. Further underlining this, Dubai was named the Middle East’s Leading Meetings & Conference Destination 2023 by the World Travel Awards last week.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said: “Dubai’s winning proposition of world-class infrastructure, expertise across key sectors, and a growing knowledge economy resonated with global decision-makers and meeting professionals at IMEX America. This year’s successful participation is the result of the remarkable collaborative efforts of our partners and industry stakeholders. Indeed, collaboration and cooperation are integral to achieving the vision of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). Business events will continue to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth, knowledge development, and increased visitor numbers, as we strive together to achieve the D33 ambition of becoming one of the top three global cities.”

Dubai’s presence at IMEX last week will enable DBE to build on the growth momentum of bid wins and recognition in recent months. The impressive roster of association events secured by Dubai recently includes the 2024 Aesthetic Society International Meeting, 2024 International Tug & Salvage, 2027 World Congress on Medical Informatics and ISAPS Olympiad World Congress 2027. Dubai’s growing stature as an incentive destination has also been bolstered by securing the Herbalife Korea Incentive, Temenos Conference and Token 2049, all taking place next year, as well as the Amway ESAN incentive in 2025.

As Dubai continues to advance in key sectors and industries, the business events sector is poised to be a major beneficiary, offering growth opportunities for international associations and organizations looking to be part of this extraordinary journey. In the first half of 2023, Dubai’s stature as a global meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) destination was boosted with a remarkable 44% year-on-year growth in business event bid wins. DBE, supported by partners and stakeholders, secured 143 conferences, congresses, meetings, and incentives in the first six months of 2023, expected to bring over 94,000 visitors over the coming years, including global experts and leaders in various fields.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail, gastronomy, family entertainment and event sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination and the best place to live, work and visit.

About Dubai Business Events

Dubai Business Events (DBE) – the Official Convention Bureau, aims to further develop and increase Dubai's share of the international business events market in order to grow economic development, jobs and knowledge creation in the emirate. DBE’s main goal, as a division of DET, is to establish the Emirate as a premier business event destination by helping organizers of international meetings, incentives, congresses and exhibitions plan and manage every aspect of their event. As a member of BestCities Global Alliance DBE aim to deliver the world's best service experience for the meeting industry.

