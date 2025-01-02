Dubai-UAE - Dubai Humanitarian has partnered with ThinkSmart, a content creation space, to launch a series of innovative campaigns designed to enhance community engagement and amplify outreach efforts. This strategic collaboration aims to leverage diverse platforms to unite individuals and inspire collective action for humanitarian causes.

The partnership will officially launch with the Dubai Marathon 2025, where both entities will encourage participants to ‘Run for Humanity.’ This initiative seeks to mobilize the community, fostering a spirit of togetherness while supporting meaningful causes.

As part of this campaign, participants and supporters will have the opportunity to make charitable contributions. Proceeds from the event will be directed to Dubai Humanitarian’s nonprofit members, helping to strengthen emergency preparedness, response and long-term development programs. These funds will enhance disaster response capabilities, equipping communities to effectively respond to crises and provide life-saving assistance to those in need. (IACAD Permit: PRHCE-003440328)

Giuseppe Saba, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Humanitarian, said: "At Dubai Humanitarian, we firmly believe in the transformative power of collaboration, particularly in the humanitarian sector. We continually seek partnerships with organizations that share our passion for making a positive impact. Our collaboration with ThinkSmart is a testament to this shared vision, reflecting a mutual commitment to building stronger communities and inspiring collective action for humanity. The Dubai Marathon serves as a perfect platform to bring people together, raise awareness, and mobilize vital resources to support global humanitarian efforts."

Haitham Obeid, Co-founder and General Manager of Think Smart, said: "It is an honor for us to be part of this incredible gathering at Dubai Marathon, which brings sports and humanitarian together for a good cause with the community of Dubai Humanitarian.”

We strongly believe in the power of bringing people together and are always committed to supporting humanitarian initiatives. Our experience over a decade, will allow us to attract individuals, influencers, content creators, and public figures to participate in Dubai marathon for a humanitarian cause which is titled ‘Run for Humanity’. We will also use our expertise in creating content for all runners in the marathon. Our efforts will go beyond just promoting the event; it’s a big movement to contribute into a humanitarian cause," he added.

Ending his statement, Obeid said, "We invite all individuals and families to join us in this special event and make a positive impact. Let’s get this opportunity for all of us to make a real difference in the lives of others."

About Dubai Humanitarian

Dubai Humanitarian, formerly known as the International Humanitarian City, is the largest humanitarian hub in the world. It was founded in 2003 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai.

As the only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority, Dubai Humanitarian hosts a diverse community of approximately 80 members. This community comprises international entities such as UN organizations, non-profits, non-governmental organizations, and commercial companies, collectively working to advance humanitarian and development efforts worldwide.