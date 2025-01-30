Dubai - Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA), the governing body of Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) free zone, has partnered with the AI & Quantum Intelligence Institute (AIQII), the regional representative of Generative Technologies Inc., to launch a pioneering AI-driven medical claims analysis solution at Arab Health 2025.

This world-first partnership represents the first systematic collaboration between a healthcare free zone authority and an AI company to optimise revenue cycle management at scale, benefiting over 300 providers within DHCC ecosystem.

The initiative leverages advanced generative AI technology, designed to address claims inefficiencies by improving first-pass acceptance rates, streamlining rejected claim remediation and reducing administrative burdens.

This AI solution is deployed within a secure cloud environment, ensuring complete data privacy. Healthcare providers can securely upload claims data for automated analysis, with minimal involvement required beyond data submission. The system identifies recovery opportunities by analysing documentation completeness, medical necessity validation, coding accuracy, and policy compliance, addressing the root causes of claim denials.

AIQII is launching a Beta testing programme in February 2025, exclusively for the DHCC community. Participating providers will receive complimentary claims analysis, with AIQII directly negotiating with payers to recover identified opportunities. Providers stand to receive 50% of recovered amounts without any additional costs or downtime. Following successful testing, the service will expand to the broader DHCC network.

Akin Kazakci, PhD, Chief Scientist at AI & Quantum Intelligence Institute, commented: "Our mission is to equip healthcare providers with the tools to navigate the complexities of medical claims. This partnership underscores DHCC’s commitment to innovation, positioning it as a global leader in adopting transformative technologies that enhance healthcare operations."

Jaffar Bin Jaffar, Director of Partnerships at Dubai Healthcare City Authority, said: "This initiative reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation within the healthcare sector and setting global benchmarks. By adopting advanced solutions like AIQII’s generative AI technology, we empower our partners to enhance operational efficiency and build sustainable practices.”

The initiative aligns with the UAE’s recently introduced basic health insurance mandate for private sector and domestic workers, which is expected to drive a significant increase in medical claims. The technology empowers healthcare providers to manage this anticipated surge with accuracy and transparency, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global innovation hub.

About Dubai Healthcare City:

Established in 2002 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) has become the emirate’s specialized freezone in health and wellness services, and a leading destination for healthcare investments. The freezone is governed by Dubai Healthcare City Authority (DHCA). DHCC offers a comprehensive range of business solutions covering start-ups to mega healthcare projects, as well as independent and visiting physicians. DHCC, a preferred destination for medical, wellness, academic, and research institutions, complements its offering with a selection of modern lifestyle options, providing its visitors with a wide range of hospitality, shopping, and entertainment features.

About AIQII:

AI & Quantum Intelligence Institute (AIQII) is a Dubai-based technology company aiming to bring advanced generative AI technologies to the UAE market.