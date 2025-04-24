Dubai, United Arab Emirates,: In line with the UAE’s ‘Year of Community’ theme for 2025, Dubai Health has launched the Community Majalis initiative. These community engagements are designed to bring residents and Dubai Health teams together in direct conversation through scheduled gatherings in residential neighborhoods. The initiative encourages community members to share feedback, raise concerns, and offer suggestions, empowering them to play an active role in shaping the future of healthcare and services provided by Dubai Health.

The first Community Majalis was held in Jumeirah on Wednesday, April 23. Moving forward, sessions will be held monthly in neighborhoods across Dubai, ensuring sustained engagement with diverse communities throughout the city.

Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health, said, "The Community Majalis embodies our dedication to the leadership's vision of promoting open communication with the community. By meeting residents in their neighborhoods and listening to their feedback, we encourage them to share their experiences with the health services they receive, fostering trust and transparency. This aligns with the objectives of Dubai's Social Agenda 33, which aims to create a more efficient and sustainable healthcare system."

He continued, "In line with the 'Year of Community,' this initiative is part of our comprehensive plan to enable patients and customers to actively participate in the development of healthcare services. Part of this includes the recent introduction of the globally acclaimed 'Press Ganey' program, which measures patient experience by incorporating surveys tailored to each treatment journey to support strategic plans, enhance service quality, and boost patient satisfaction."

Feedback gathered during these sessions will inform actionable improvements, ensuring that Dubai Health’s services are guided by the voices and experiences of the people it serves.