Dubai: Dubai Future Academy, an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation, kickstarted the "FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program". This transformative initiative welcomed the participation of 42 visionary leaders from 15 countries, taking part in 33 interactive workshops, hands-on experiences, and panel discussions over the course of 4 weeks at the Academy's headquarters.

His Excellency Omar Sultan AlOlama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation, welcomed the participants, and emphasised that the rapid changes in various sectors present unique opportunities. He stressed that preparing for the future requires capitalising on knowledge and tools of foresight, drawing on emerging and advanced technologies, and developing comprehensive work methodologies that anticipate and adapt to future shifts and demands.

His Excellency encouraged participants to think of the "FEEL" program as an opportunity to enhance their leadership, foresight, and strategic planning skills. He urged them to apply the knowledge and expertise they will gain over the coming weeks to develop a broad vision for the future of the sectors they represent, benefiting their communities and organisations.

The "FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program" received over 1,500 applications from nearly 100 countries. These applications were evaluated by a specialised committee based on specific criteria to select the final participants, who include C-Level executives, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, policymakers, government officials, and specialists from various fields focused on designing the future.

The featured, 22 distinguished speakers and experts in foresight and future thinking, disruptive innovations, entrepreneurship, leadership, longevity, including Professor Fadel Adib, recent winner of the ‘Great Arab Minds Award’; Professor Paul Saffo; Dr Michael Shermer; Dr Steven Novella; Dr Danielle Belardo; Dr Hassan Fahad Albalawi; Dr Ant Rowstron, and many more, will deliver exceptionally high-quality talks and provided experiential future technologies.

Abdulaziz AlJaziri, Deputy CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, highlighted that this first-of-its-kind program in the region provides participants with a comprehensive educational experience. It includes field visits to major organisations to explore future trends and innovations, and tours to the UAE’s cutting-edge innovation hubs and labs to witness the latest future technologies.

AlJaziri also noted that over the course of the month, global talent participating in the “FEEL” program will work on developing a range of impactful projects and ideas aimed at shaping the future of societies. Participants will also have the chance to exchange expertise and explore future collaboration opportunities across different sectors.

As part of the program, Dubai Future Academy organises visits for participants to key innovation hubs and labs in Dubai and across the UAE. These visits will showcase the latest technological advancements being developed and applied by entities such as the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Police, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai Future Labs, the Museum of the Future, and the Digital School’s recycling partner facilities.

For more information on the "FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program", please visit the website: www.dubaifuture.ae/feel