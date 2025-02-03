Dubai, UAE – Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) Oversight Committee convened for its annual review, marking significant strides toward Dubai's economic goals. The Oversight Committee reviewed DFDF’s 29 investments across Fund of Funds and Direct Investments.

The DFDF’s direction, which is endorsed by Dubai Future Foundation and DIFC, the Fund’s two anchor investors, aligns with Dubai’s broader mission of establishing itself as a global technology and innovation hub.

Supporting the D33 Agenda and Dubai’s Digital Transformation

The D33 Agenda, led by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Future Technology and Digital Economy, underscores Dubai's ambition to dominate the digital economy, attract cutting-edge start-ups, and nurture national tech talent. DFDF’s mandate aligns with these objectives, creating a dynamic ecosystem where venture capital firms, alongside governmental backing, will drive economic growth and sustainable innovation.

DFDF’s strategic fund and venture investments supports a wide range of initiatives. This includes the Dubai Sandboxes Initiative, which aimed at reducing the regulatory frictions of innovation by bringing regulators closer to innovators. Another example is The Dubai Research, Development, and Innovation Program to support key economic sectors and creating new opportunities for growth by providing a comprehensive framework for research, development and innovation.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of DFDF’s Oversight Committee; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC and Member of the DFDF Oversight Committee; His Excellency Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation and Chairman of the DFDF Board; Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority; Jacques Visser, Chief Legal Officer of DIFC Authority and DFDF board member; and Nader Al Bastaki, Managing Director of DFDF.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Chairman of DFDF’s Oversight Committee, remarked: Dubai is continuously reinforcing its position as a global launchpad for the next wave of technological innovation through its visionary leadership, strategic efforts, and pioneering initiatives. By fostering an inclusive, innovation-driven ecosystem, Dubai empowers startups and venture capital initiatives to thrive, driving transformative progress."

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC and Member of the DFDF Oversight Committee, emphasized: "Our vision for the Dubai Future District Fund is enhancing Dubai's position as a premier global financial and innovation centre, while empowering venture capitalists and startups to significantly boost their contributions to the economy. This strategy seamlessly aligns with DIFC's overarching approach to leveraging innovation as a powerful catalyst, driving companies to accelerate growth and outperform the market from Dubai."

Empowering the Next Generation of Innovators

In alignment with the D33 goals, DFDF champions the growth of VCs, fostering a supportive environment for tech talent and entrepreneurs. Through its fund-of-funds investments, DFDF aims to offer a structured pathway for VCs and startups to navigate Dubai’s innovation ecosystem with ease, access governmental support, and contribute to a sustainable economy that prioritizes digital transformation and green technology.

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Future Foundation and Chairman of the DFDF Board, commented: "DFDF plays a strategic role in fostering a vibrant venture ecosystem that accelerates innovation in Dubai. By complimenting VC firms that understand the unique dynamics of the regional market, DFDF seeks to connect Dubai’s innovation sector with government entities, providing startups with a platform for impactful growth."

Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority, said: "DIFC continues to be at the forefront of positioning Dubai as a global hub for technology and innovation. Being a co-anchor of the DFDF is testament to this, demonstrating how nurturing Dubai’s venture capital landscape enables technology focused start-ups to contribute to Dubai’s economic growth. Our industry-leading proposition ensures start-ups can succeed and expand into future focused economies here and around the world.”

DFDF is a cornerstone in the UAE's venture capital landscape. The entity not only advances Dubai’s ambitious economic agenda but also lays the groundwork for a future where specialized venture capital expertise converges with progressive policymaking and regulations to foster sustainable growth and global influence.