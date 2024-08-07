It provides participants with hands-on experience in cutting-edge future technologies, showcasing the latest groundbreaking innovations currently under development.

Dubai-UAE: Dubai Future Academy, an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation, announced today the launch of "FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program," an international initiative that is the first of its kind in the region. This program aims to cultivate future foresight leaders across various fields, elevating their intellectual and experiential capacities, and enhancing their capabilities with expert lectures, practical applications of future technologies and impactful advanced projects. It introduces in-depth future studies focused on sustainable development and longevity, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global centre for exceptional talent.

Spanning four weeks, this global training program is aligned with Dubai's strategy to enhance individuals' readiness to lead the future, equipping them with the skills to seize opportunities, and adopt a leadership and forward-thinking mindset. Participants will develop practical, future-oriented strategies, starting from Dubai - the global capital of future foresight, design, and implementation.

The international program aims to develop the next generation of visionary leaders who will gain the essential tools of Futures and Foresight thinking, Critical Thinking, Leaderships Skills, and Longevity. This will help leaders navigate uncertainty, using critical thinking tools, with their health set as a priority. Participants will be immersed in hands-on experiences with exclusive field trips to Dubai's innovation hubs and labs. These trips include, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, Dubai Police Innovation Center, Dubai Future Labs, Roads and Transport Authority, where they will see innovation up-close, robots being built, and experience self-driving cars and boats. In addition, they will get exposure to groundbreaking technologies where they will internalise and feel the impact of such advancements.

Promising Innovations

The program will educate participants about promising innovations currently under development worldwide. These include glass capable of storing information for 10,000 years, the 'liquid tree' that absorbs carbon dioxide and produces oxygen, the 'WakeCap' workforce safety and productivity solution, rocket engines designed using transformative algorithms, and cultivated meat and lab-grown food, among others.

HE. Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasised that "FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program" opens applications to participants from various fields, aiming to equip them with the latest tools in future foresight, leadership, and innovation. He noted that the launch of this program aligns with Dubai's strategy and efforts to enhance the readiness of individuals and communities for the future. This is achieved through exploring promising opportunities, practical experimentation with future technologies, supporting innovation and sustainability, and fostering global collaboration.

Belhoul added, "The launch of this unique global learning experience reflects the commitment of the Dubai Future Academy to preparing future foresight leaders, enhancing capabilities, and establishing best practices in future design to serve future generations. It aims to ensure sustainable development in smart future communities, with Dubai as a global hub for cultivating exceptional talent."

Over the four weeks, the program will be delivered by a group of top global experts in foresight and future thinking, brings together renowned leaders from prestigious institutions such as MIT, Yale, and Stanford. Professors include, Fadel Adib, recent winner of the "Great Arab Minds Award", Professor Paul Saffo, Dr. Michael Shermer, Dr. Steven Novella, Dr. Danielle Belardo, and many others.

Registration Is Now Open

The "FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Program" targets mid-to-senior-level executives, entrepreneurs, thought leaders, policymakers, government officials, and specialists in various fields related to future design. Those interested in participating in the program can apply now until 5 September 2024 via the following link: https://www.dubaifuture.ae/ar/feel

The Dubai Future Academy will award certificates to graduates, to be presented during the third edition of the Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists. The Academy is committed to maintaining long-term relationships with participants, fostering connections with their peers to facilitate the exchange of valuable experiences and best practices for the future.