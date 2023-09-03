This flagship fitness initiative of Hamdan bin Mohammed aims to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities

Last year's edition saw a record number of 2.2 million participants; Dubai Ride attracted close to 35,000 cyclists while Dubai Run brought together 193,000 runners

Government of Dubai Media Office – The seventh edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is set to kick off on Saturday 28 October and run through to Sunday 26 November 2023. The flagship fitness initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, aims to transform Dubai into one of the world's most active cities.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge encourages the entire community of Dubai to embrace a healthier lifestyle by committing to 30 minutes of exercise every day for 30 days, with an action-packed calendar of activities and events.

Launched in 2017, DFC is an annual inclusive fitness movement that highlights Dubai's robust sports and fitness infrastructure, motivating residents to adopt lasting healthy habits. Last year's edition saw a record number of 2.2 million participants, with notable flagship events on Sheikh Zayed Road attracting close to 35,000 cyclists for the Dubai Ride and 193,000 runners for the Dubai Run.

This year Dubai Ride will occur on Sunday 12 November, while Dubai Run will conclude the challenge on Sunday 26 November. Both events will offer families, recreational cyclists and runners and fitness enthusiasts the unique opportunity to experience cycling, running, jogging, or walking past Dubai’s iconic landmarks on Sheikh Zayed Road.

More information about the calendar of events, activities and initiatives, including details of how to register for this year’s challenge, will be available over the coming weeks. DFC’s official website, www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com will provide the details of all events and activities taking place for this year’s edition, while offering a range of fitness tips and advice to encourage the entire community to start planning their own personal fitness journey ahead of DFC’s launch on 28 October, 2023.