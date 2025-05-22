Dubai – Dubai Customs has reaffirmed its ongoing dedication to enhancing its operations and services, as well as advancing digital transformation, by adopting and refining the highest international standards in managing government operations and services. These efforts are rooted in the use of advanced technology and artificial intelligence and form part of a broader strategic direction that aims to deliver customs programs and systems aligned with the emirate’s vision to harness cutting-edge digital tools. The ultimate goal is to lead in government innovation, design services that elevate quality of life, and further establish Dubai as a global center for trade, logistics, and pioneering public services.

These efforts were recognized with Dubai Customs receiving the “Best Pioneering Initiative” award from the Hamdan bin Mohammed Program for Government Services, for its Cross-Border E-Commerce initiative. This initiative significantly enhances service quality by introducing innovative solutions that increase efficiency and deliver tangible benefits to users. The program reinforces Dubai’s position as a smart city and a premier global e-commerce destination by providing proactive and instant customs clearance services, elevating the online shopping experience.

Dr. Hussam Juma, Director, Service Innovation Department at Dubai Customs, emphasized that implementing global best practices in operations and service management has cultivated an optimal environment that strengthens coordination across departments, enhancing their overall performance in a sustainable way. These improvements contribute to time and effort savings and strengthen trust in the services offered. He highlighted the role of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain in improving the department’s services, in line with Dubai’s overarching strategy to be among the world’s top cities for innovative government services.

To drive these goals, Dubai Customs has implemented a holistic system of continuous improvement methodologies, including Six Sigma, Kaizen, Lean, and the Dubai Model Centre for enhancing government services. These tools have been adapted specifically to suit the customs sector, resulting in improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, and better service delivery.

Supporting the strategic vision of Dubai’s government for smart and connected services, Dubai Customs adopted the “360 Services” policy – a unified platform that places the customer at the heart of service design and delivery. These combined efforts have led to remarkable outcomes, including a reduction of more than 61% in service completion time thanks to enhanced process optimization. Additionally, the department achieved an impressive 99.6% electronic service adoption rate, enabling a smooth and efficient digital transformation.

These achievements reflect the true impact of service development strategies and digital transformation initiatives. By aligning them with Dubai’s strategic objectives, Dubai Customs is helping to propel the emirate toward its ambition of becoming the world’s foremost provider of digital government services.