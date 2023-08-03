Dubai – As part of its commitment to spreading the culture of excellence and sharing experience with other entities, Dubai Customs, represented by the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department, received a visiting delegation from Al Ain Municipality to learn about the organization’s experience, best practices and achievements in the field of excellence and the mechanisms it follows for successful Emiratisation strategy.

The visiting delegation met with a team from the Corporate Excellence Section at Dubai Customs, comprising Mohammed Al-Mazroui, Excellence Expert, Dr. Hala Al-Yousfi, Excellence Expert, and Nayla Darwish, Excellence Specialist, as well as Maha Al-Koz from the Corporate Excellence, and Efaf Al Mohammed, Assistant Government Partnership Officer. The visiting delegation was headed by Ahmed Abdullah Al Jabri, Acting Executive Director for Strategic Planning, Director, Corporate Excellence Department, Alia Rashed Al Darmaki, Head of Excellence Department, and Fatima Hilal Al Darmaki, Excellence Specialist.

During the meeting, the delegation was walked through some key aspects of Dubai Customs' experience in areas of leadership and excellence. The criteria and procedures applied by the department for participation in Excellence Awards were elucidated. The process adopted in the preparation of file submission for excellence awards in Emiratisation was also presented.

The presentation highlighted Dubai Customs’ efforts to encourage employees to engage in achieving leadership and excellence, particularly through the launch of the internal Customs Leadership Award to implement the requirements and standards of the Dubai Government Excellence Program. The award aims to promote a spirit of positive competition and strive for excellence amongst employees, departments and work teams, and therefore enhance performance and productivity.

Al Ain City Municipality’s delegates lauded the experience of Dubai Customs and its notable success in leadership positioning and excellence. They stressed their eagerness to benefit from such experience and take cooperation with Dubai Customs to the next level with a view to enhancing mutual interests.