Dubai – Dubai Logistics Academy has announced the launch of the first cohort of the "Certified Specialist in Customs and Trade Operations" program, developed in collaboration with (Nafis). This initiative is part of Dubai Customs' ongoing efforts to support a sustainable economic environment by empowering and upskilling Emirati talent for roles in the private logistics sector and increasing Emiratization within the industry.

The program spans 32 days, comprising 27 days of classroom training and 5 days of hands-on practical training. It is accredited by the UK-based Continuing Professional Development (CPD) institute, a globally recognized authority in professional education, underscoring the program’s high quality and industry relevance.

Key topics include:

Customs procedures and the Unified Customs Law

Mirsal 2 system

Trade agreements and rules of origin

Incoterms

Trade documentation

Customs valuation and compliance standards

Land, air, and sea freight operations

Supply chain security standards

Basics of handling customs data

Upon successful completion, participants will receive the Certified Specialist in Customs and Trade Operations certificate, qualifying them for a range of roles such as freight forwarding and clearance agents, import/export specialists, customs compliance officers, operations staff, and business development professionals.

Mohammed Al Ghaffari, Executive Director, Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs, stated:

“This program is a key component of Masar33, one of Dubai Customs’ strategic initiatives aligned with the economic and social targets of Dubai’s D33 Agenda. It focuses on equipping Emirati youth with both academic knowledge and practical skills for long-term, meaningful integration into the private workforce.”

He added:

“Partnering with the private sector is essential to building a qualified national workforce capable of leading our strategic industries. We’ve developed a fully funded, comprehensive training program that concludes with guaranteed job placements at leading logistics companies.”