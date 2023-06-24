Dubai – Dubai Customs conducted a practical field training for employees of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency in Dubai Police, who are enrolled in the Professional Diploma Program in Explosives Sciences and Ammunition Technology. The training focused on enhancing their skills in inspecting dhow (wooden vessels) at the Creek and Deira Wharfage Customs Center, aiming to foster strategic partnerships, knowledge exchange, and expertise transfer in monitoring, assessment, and inspection with key stakeholders.

The objective of the training was to improve the efficiency and preparedness of participants in the Professional Diploma Program, specifically in the area of security inspection of dhows. It covered techniques for handling security risks and detecting potential threats, with the ultimate goal of ensuring the effectiveness of customs security measures and safeguarding the community.

Rashid Al-Dhabbah Al-Suwaidi, Acting Director of Sea Customs Management, emphasized the critical importance of establishing robust government partnerships to facilitate the exchange of experiences and knowledge, and synergize roles in serving the nation and ensuring community protection. Furthermore, this initiative aligns with Dubai Customs' strategic objectives in the customs inspection sector, particularly its commitment to global leadership in secure customs practices.

Al-Suwaidi emphasized the active role played by maritime customs centers in boosting their economic and security contributions. This is achieved through facilitating legitimate trade and ensuring the security of border crossings by combatting all forms of prohibited and restricted item smuggling. They are dedicated to implementing the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate the performance of government entities overseeing border crossings, aiming for the highest standards of excellence and regional and international competitiveness.

Saif Alasam Al-Suwaidi, the Inspection Team Leader at Creek and Deira Wharfage Customs Center in Dubai Customs, led the practical training and field inspection for the participants who were divided into two groups, receiving comprehensive training on inspecting maritime vessels while strictly adhering to security and safety protocols. Special focus was given to identifying concealed compartments within these vessels and mastering injury-free access techniques.