Dubai – As part of Dubai Customs’ commitment to having stronger ties with foreign diplomatic corps to support the growth of Dubai's non-oil external trade, H.E. Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Busenad, Dubai Customs Director General, received H.E. K. Katarika Candra Negara the Indonesian Consul-General in Dubai, and his accompanying delegation. Indonesia is one of the most important countries in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in terms of economic status and manpower.

HE the Director General of Dubai Customs commended the trade and economic relations between Dubai and Indonesia, and the role of the Indonesian Trade Promotion Center in Dubai. It aims to increase the promotion and export of Indonesian products to the UAE and the Middle East region. During the meeting, he emphasized that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Indonesia promotes trade and investment relations between the two countries. It encourages trade flow, stimulates bilateral trade, and raises its overall value by reducing or eliminating customs duties on a diverse range of goods and services, this opens up new opportunities for exporters and companies from both sides.

He expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Dubai Customs and its role in supporting mutual trade growth between the UAE and the Republic of Indonesia. He confirmed the Indonesian Embassy's eagerness to exchange visits and meetings with Dubai Customs to achieve the highest levels of coordination between the two parties in utilizing Dubai's role as an international hub for global trade in supporting the growth of Indonesian trade.