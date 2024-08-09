In its commitment to meet the needs and requirements of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation aimed at enhancing occupational safety principles, Dubai Customs has successfully completed the radiation safety assessment of all container scanning devices at its customs centers in record time. The assessment, carried out by the Administration Affairs Department represented by the Health, Safety, and Environment team in collaboration with the Customs Inspection Division and internal and external partners, covered all 10 scanning units. The aim was to ensure the health and safety of the department’s employees, particularly those working in customs inspection.

The results of the device assessment and management mechanisms, along with radiation containment methodologies, are key requirements that will contribute to the department obtaining a permanent license from the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

Ibrahim Nasser Buhamer, Director of the Administration Affairs Department, said: "The radiation assessment of container scanning systems at customs centers, carried out by the Administrative Affairs Department in collaboration with the Customs Inspection Division, demonstrates Dubai Customs’ commitment to meeting the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation's requirements and the top management's dedication to the health and safety of customs inspection employees. This supports our ongoing efforts to care for employees and enable them to achieve the highest performance levels while minimizing risks that hinder their tasks' efficient execution. Regular auditing of preventive measures and assessing the condition of radiation devices contribute to meeting the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation's requirements and enhance our cooperation with the Authority, making us a leading entity in raising awareness in managing radiation devices, ensuring the health and safety of workers in this sector."

He added, "The Administrative Affairs Department, in cooperation with all internal and external partners, works on developing and applying the highest standards and best global practices that ensure continuous progress in our vital mission of protecting the community, facilitating trade, and promoting tourism to support Dubai's sustainable economic growth and development."

The Director of the Administrative Affairs Department expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and all customs inspection division employees at customs centers for their outstanding efforts and positive cooperation in successfully completing the assessment process.