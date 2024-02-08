Dubai: H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, engaged in discussions with a delegation from the UK’s HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC). The talks centered on strengthening collaborative efforts in customs, sharing expertise, and coordinating activities to safeguard borders and detect cross-border crimes. The visiting delegation included key figures such as Bob Mathieson, Head of the International Communication Network at HMRC.

During the meeting, the emphasis was placed on the vital nature of cooperation between the two entities to effectively tackle diverse risks posed by organized crime, positively impacting customs systems and ensuring the protection of legitimate trade. Mathieson expressed satisfaction with both Dubai Customs and the British Customs for adopting best practices and actively promoting awareness regarding the various risks affecting global trade.

Members of the delegation commended Dubai Customs for its outstanding performance in customs operations over the years. This success was attributed to the implementation of advanced digital systems and the refinement of inspector skills, enhancing the ability to enforce stringent control over shipments, expedite customs clearance, and contribute to thwarting the smuggling of counterfeit goods across borders. They also noted that strengthening relations with Dubai Customs would foster increased trade between the two parties and enhance security cooperation in identifying suspicious shipments.

Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, the Director General of Dubai Customs underscored the robust ties between the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, emphasizing the positive impact on trade exchanges and the broader collaboration in commercial, investment, and security aspects within the customs inspection sector. Dubai Customs and its British counterpart conducted a collaborative training workshop on "Illicit Trade and Border Protection." The workshop aimed to facilitate the exchange of experiences, promote best practices, raise awareness about risks and threats, and address methods of tax manipulation. Additionally, the workshop focused on effective analysis methods and strategies for combating illicit trade, with a specific emphasis on addressing organized crime and illegal trade operations.