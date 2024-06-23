Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has won two awards at the GovMedia Conference & Awards hosted in Singapore in June, bagging the ‘Digital Initiative of the Year’ award for the Ramadan Heroes initiative and the ‘Campaign of the Year’ award for the Dubai Calligraphy Biennale, both in the Culture and the Arts category. These reflect the significant impact of Dubai Culture's initiatives and their ability to reach all segments of society, and the Authority’s commitment to integrating innovation with heritage, thereby enhancing its role in enriching the cultural movement in Dubai.

Through its Ramadan Heroes initiative, a first-of-its-kind virtual local charitable project launched in 2020, in collaboration with strategic partners, Dubai Culture introduced an innovative model of humanitarian work. The initiative invited community members to contribute by purchasing iftar meals or providing Ramadan boxes filled with food supplies. It continues the Authority’s mission of spreading tolerance within the community, inspiring philanthropists, and supporting underprivileged families. Additionally, the success of the promotional campaign for the first-ever Dubai Calligraphy Biennale reflected efforts to transform public spaces into immersive calligraphic experiences to enrich visitors' understanding of this art form.

Hala Badri, Director General of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, highlighted the importance of these awards in showcasing the Authority's efforts to stimulate Dubai’s cultural movement, saying, “Dubai Culture remains committed to its societal and cultural responsibilities, and to enhancing the quality of life in Dubai while demonstrating the values of Emirati community benevolence and humanity. Additionally, we aim to elevate the emirate’s unique environment and demonstrate its vast capabilities in attracting creatives and talented individuals. Winning these awards is a testament to Dubai Culture’s record-breaking initiatives and a reflection of its excellence on the local stage. The Authority's dedication to improving its performance and achieving milestones is unwavering, and fostering a culture of innovation remains a top priority.”

Shaima Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing and Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Culture, indicated that these accolades reflect the importance of the projects implemented by the Authority, saying, “These awards show the significance of the projects Dubai Culture implements. Through its various initiatives and programmes, the Authority seeks to embody the essence of its cultural mission and its role in activating the local creative movement, alongside its commitment to cultural and societal responsibilities. The Dubai Calligraphy Biennale has firmly positioned Dubai on the global map and exhibited our dedication to preserving the art of calligraphy. Meanwhile, the Ramadan Heroes initiative has made a noticeable difference in the community by emphasising values of giving and tolerance, in alignment with Dubai's aspirations and vision to be a global hub for humanitarian work.” Al Suwaidi expressed the Authority's pride in winning these awards, which in turn improve its record and reflect its reputation locally.

The GovMedia conference is an annual event highlighting distinguished government projects and initiatives in Asia that contribute to improving the well-being of the region's population.