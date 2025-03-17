Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been awarded the ISO 30401:2018 certification in Knowledge Management Systems via LRQA, marking a significant milestone in streamlining its knowledge management system with new international practices. By integrating core elements such as human capital, processes, technology, governance, and organisational culture, Dubai Culture has established an effective knowledge management system that reinforces its leadership and positions Dubai as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture earned this certification after passing several external audit sessions that confirmed its structured methodology, boosting its capacity to acquire and share expertise among all stakeholders. This achievement also reflects the Authority’s commitment to complying with all relevant legal, legislative, and regulatory requirements across its operations and activities. Furthermore, it enables Dubai Culture to launch innovative initiatives aligned with its objectives, guaranteeing high satisfaction among its customers and employees at all levels.

Mansoor Lootah, CEO of the Corporate Enablement Sector at Dubai Culture, expressed pride in this accomplishment, noting that it recognises the Authority’s dedication to providing the necessary resources and training for the effective implementation of its knowledge management systems. He said: “Receiving this certification is a testament to our diligent efforts to improve the quality of our offerings and strengthen our competitiveness within the sector. We achieve this by empowering our team and developing their skills to be in line with the standards set by the Government of Dubai. The certification also underscores our comprehensive internal knowledge management structure by documenting explicit and implicit knowledge within the Authority and making it accessible to relevant stakeholders through designated knowledge platforms.