Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has launched its ‘Close to You’ initiative to support employees who are People of Determination by improving satisfaction, promoting personal and professional development, and encouraging active participation in Dubai’s cultural scene.

This effort is part of Dubai Culture’s commitment to social responsibility and aligns with the Dubai Government’s ‘My Community... A City for Everyone’ initiative, which aims to make the city fully inclusive and accessible for People of Determination.

As a first step, the Authority held the inaugural annual meeting of its People of Determination Council at Al Safa Art & Design Library. Department heads, employees of determination, and their families gathered to foster open dialogue and engagement. Participants shared innovative ideas and practical solutions to expand accessibility measures and discussed how to bring them to life. The session also examined ways Dubai Culture can further build a more welcoming work environment that reflects the aspirations and needs of its diverse team.

Dubai Culture earned ten Autism-Friendly Certifications (AFC) from the Dubai Autism Center. These recognitions underscore the Authority’s success in delivering on all aspects of an inclusive space: staff preparedness, facility adaptations, and tailored services for People of Determination.