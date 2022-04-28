Dubai, UAE: A delegation from Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) attended the opening of the UAE National Pavilion exhibition at the 59th edition of the International Art Exhibition ‘Venice Biennale of Art’ held under the title 'Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim: Between Sunrise and Sunset' and showcasing a new installation work by Emirati artist Mohammed Ahmed Ibrahim.

The Dubai Culture delegation, which included Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, Najla Busit, Rafia Al Suwaidi and Shamma Al Zaffin, visited the main area of ​​Venice Art Biennale, Giardini della Biennale, to see the main hall 'La Biennale' and the art exhibition under the title 'Milk of Dreams.' The delegation also visited the exhibits in the pavilions of a number of participating countries.

The delegation also attended the opening of Abu Dhabi Art: Beyond Emerging Artists 2021 Art Exhibition with MCY at Palazzo Cavalli-Franchetti, which was inaugurated by HE Noora Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, in the presence of three Emirati and UAE-based artists: Maitha Abdalla, Hashel Al Lamki and Christopher Joshua Benton. In addition, the delegation attended the inauguration of the national pavilions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The delegation also visited the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice and viewed the permanent collection there and the temporary exhibition linked to the theme of the Venice Art Biennale of Surrealism; surrealist artworks from across Europe and the West, including works from Leonara Carrington. The Dubai Culture team also visited Doge's Palace and viewed contemporary art installations by German painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer.

This participation falls within the framework of Dubai Culture's efforts to build cultural bridges with the international community and explore means to enhance cooperation with international cultural institutions to enable talents in the emirate to participate in prestigious global platforms, such as the Venice Biennale of Art and establish a cultural and artistic scene for the country on a global level.

