Abu Dhabi: Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed has approved a contribution of AED 100 million from Erth Zayed Philanthropies to the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

This step reinforces the culture of giving established by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and further strengthens the UAE’s global leadership in humanitarian work.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chair of Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said: “The ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ embodies the values of compassion, dignity, and social solidarity championed by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. Guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE continues to strengthen a culture of sustainable giving that safeguards opportunity for future generations.

Through this endowment, we are reaffirming our collective responsibility to support orphans across the UAE — investing in their education, healthcare, and empowerment, and ensuring that every child has the foundation to thrive and contribute to the nation’s continued progress.”

The initiative seeks to establish a sustainable endowment (waqf) platform dedicated to orphan care across the UAE, ensuring long-term access to education, healthcare, and social empowerment programmes that improve quality of life and expand future opportunities for orphans.

Funds will be invested through an approved endowment mechanism overseen by Awqaf Abu Dhabi, ensuring the sustainability of resources and their allocation to programmes with clear, measurable social impact. The approach reflects the UAE’s commitment to leveraging endowment as a pillar of sustainable development and community solidarity.

The contribution underscores the Foundation’s core mission to support national initiatives focused on family and childhood, and to strengthen community partnership in support of the most vulnerable groups in society.

About Awqaf Abu Dhabi:

Established in May 2023, Awqaf Abu Dhabi promotes and develops the endowment sector by maximising social and financial impact across the community through developing investments and partnerships to meet values of sustainability.

In addition to managing all endowment related processes, Awqaf Abu Dhabi manages the financial guardianship and development of wealth of minors, interdicted and others, contributing to greater financial and social inclusion.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to advance the culture of endowments, and organises events, conferences, and seminars centred on the management and investment of endowments and minors’ funds. It also aims to reshape endowment practices at the Emirate level.

Erth Zayed Philanthropies:

Erth Zayed Philanthropies is a network foundation established in 2024 to strengthen alignment and amplify impact across its affiliated philanthropic entities. Operating from Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, it carries forward the legacy of giving of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Together with its 14 affiliates, Erth Zayed delivers initiatives across the UAE and in more than 100 countries through 222 programmes and projects. It promotes philanthropy as a catalyst that complements broader development efforts.

Through direct programmes, strategic partnerships, catalytic funds and awards, Erth Zayed supports long-term, values-driven solutions to humanitarian and development challenges.