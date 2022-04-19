A panel discussion that included Emirati heritage researchers Ibrahim Al Laghsh and Abdullah Al Matroushi.

Cementing the value of heritage as an integral part of Emirati identity and culture.

Displaying the traditional crafts of a group of female Emirati artisans.

Dubai, UAE: In celebration of World Heritage Day, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) held an event under the theme 'Heritage Through Generations' at the Heritage Community Centre in Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood. The event included a panel discussion, a presentation of Emirati traditional crafts, and a tour of the centre.

Dubai Culture began the event with a panel discussion focusing on Emirati heritage and hosting researchers and experts in heritage in the presence of a group of the Authority's staff. This session brought together Emirati heritage researcher Al Laghsh and Emirati researcher in the field of daggers and swords Abdullah Al Matroushi, both of whom discussed several topics in the world of heritage, including the concepts and purpose of world heritage; Emirati heritage and its connection to different social lifestyles, the centres and entities that incubate heritage in general; heritage in the future, in addition to modern media (social media) in the post-pandemic and globalisation era; and local initiatives in the application of UNESCO's measures.

AlAnood Ahmed Bin AlShaikh, Acting Director of Cultural and heritage programs Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed that the Authority's celebration of World Heritage Day comes out of its belief in the importance of heritage as an integral part of the local identity and culture and a source of inspiration for young generations to continue the journey of excellence in the country, adding: "At Dubai Culture, we seek to continuously preserve, celebrate and disseminate Emirati heritage, promoting the concepts of its culture among society members by honouring the heritage of our ancestors year-round across all occasions and maintain it from generation to generation."

AlAnood Ahmed Bin AlShaikh added: "The emirate's long history and rich heritage form a pillar on which to distinguish its bright present. By consolidating its values ​​in the hearts of our children, we offer them the opportunity to draw lessons from it and inspire an approach that will be the basis for their passage from the prosperous present to a brighter and more creative future. Preserving Emirati heritage is a priority of Dubai Culture, and we spare no effort to fulfil its cultural responsibility of preserving and celebrating the emirate’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage."

The panel discussion was followed by a showcasing of traditional crafts presented by a group of female Emirati artisans as part of Dubai Culture's commitment to reviving the ancestral industry and preserving traditional crafts from extinction. The event concluded with a tour for the audience around the Heritage Community Centre, which is an educational space dedicated to Emirati cultural heritage in practice and preservation. The centre provides its visitors with illustrative aspects highlighting a range of craft knowledge, while providing interested students the opportunity to participate in organised formal courses that focus on traditional craft skills.

-Ends-