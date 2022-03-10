This year's edition provides an opportunity for participation in all forms of art.

Curated by a team of Emirati curators, namely: artist Maitha Al Zaffin, Kamla AlOlama and Shamma Almheiri, supported by curator and artist Giuseppe Moscatello.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced the group of artists who will participate in the tenth edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022 held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Member of the Dubai Council.

Over 250 Emirati, and UAE and GCC-based artists were commissioned to produce exclusive artworks for display across the houses and alleyways of Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood. The artists are working under the supervision of a team of Emirati curators, including: artist Maitha Al Zaffin, Kamla AlOlama and Shamma Almheiri, who were chosen as curators for this year's edition of the festival that bears the theme 'Celebrating Art, Celebrating Growht' with the support of Italian curator and artist Giuseppe Moscatello.

Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, said: “We are pleased with the continuous growth that Sikka Art and Design Festival is achieving year after year. This reinforces Dubai Culture’s goal of increasing the number of participants in the exhibition, encouraging artists to display their works on its various platforms, activating the communication of various society members with the emirate's thriving artistic and cultural scene, and participating in the celebration of local talents. This supports our efforts to position Dubai as a home to happy, creative and empowered individuals who are proud of their cultural identity.”

Bin Kharbash affirmed that this year's edition is providing an opportunity to showcase arts of all kinds, and for creative talents in all fields of performing arts from inside and outside the UAE to participate, which contributes to cementing Dubai's position as a destination for creativity and talents, a platform for nurturing talent, and an incubator for arts, creativity and innovation.

Key participating artists include:

Mattar bin Lahej, Amna AlFalasi, Abeer Awadh, Fatma Bin Zeraij Almheiri, Houreya Mohamed, Noura Alserkal, Nura Abd Al Haleem, Shamma Alfalasi, Shaikha bin Eisa Alserkal, Thekra AlKaabi, Warda Aljneibi, Zahra Almarar, Ahmed Mahri, Ahmad Al Rifaii, Hamood Al Maqbali, Shahad Nazer, Iman Almidfa, Hessa Al-Ali, Alison Ladegaillerie, Anupama Jain, Claire Deniau, Dana Kamal, Ghada Saleem, Griet Van Den Auwealnt, Karine Legay, Roland Bruce Nash, Shereen Shalhoub, Valerie Vincent, Biennale.IO, Georges Kachaamy, Jack B. Du, Omar AlGurg, Uthra Varghese, Tasnim Tinawi, Abdullah Alkhoori, Abdulla Alfalasi, Akshay Arora, Alexis Javero, Alia Al Joker, Alia Damithan, Maitha Damithan, Ammar Albanna, Anood Kurdi, Arwa Alshamsi, Eman Al Rahma, Fatima Abdulrahman, Fatma Almheiri, Hala Zamani, Ichraq Bouzidi, Kaisa Dzikawska, Khoula Hamad, Kim Robertson, Maryam Alhemeiri, Mohammed Al Jnebi, Mouza Al Hamrani, Noora Neyadi, Rabila Kidwai, Selma Hughes, Solimar Miller, Taqwa Alnaqbi, Fairouze Nastas, Michael Ang, Evguenia Silvina, Gary Yong, Mahmood Al-sharqawi (Huvil), Perryhan El-Ashmawi, Saggaf Al Hashimi, Azza Al Qubaisi, Mohammad Abu Al Huda, Raghad Al Ali, Mohamed Rowaizak, Jassim Al Awadhi, Hussein Almohasen, Karim Tamerji, Sara Ahli, Spencer Hogg, Lina Younis, Paola Lopez, Amal Anoohi, Ahmad Emad, Al Jood AL Hajaj, Alba Morales, Amal Alsuwaidi, Anantha Nadamel, Anne-laure Romagny, Arefeh Norouzi, Ayesha Bin Haider, Aysha Al Hamrani, Aysha Alsuwaidi, Alhaan Ahmed, Arnav Bavishi, Dalilah Mansour, Kaya Tueni, Mariam Lambertt, Mazyar Etehadi, Nikhilesh Mohan, Sana Mohamed, Zinah Issa, Haya Al Awadhi, Jasim Al Bulushi, Juhaidi Al Bitar, Kaiwan Shaban, Khoula Hamad, Kristel Bechara, Leena Al Ayoubi, Mansoor Al Qemzi, Najla Abdallah, Pavwan Ahmad, Rahemh Al Assaf, Rashed Al Awadhi, Shamma Almulla, Sumayya Al Suwaidi, Thomas Dubois, and yousef kobrosli.

Sikka Art and Design Festival provides the public with a unique opportunity to enjoy a rich programme of great exhibitions, workshops, films, music and authentic flavours.

For more information and to learn about the activities of Sikka Art and Design Festival 2022, follow the festival’s official Instagram account @sikkaplatform; or its official website.

-Ends-