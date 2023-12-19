DUBAI – In the last week of November 2023, Dubai Courts and the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) have entered into a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This alliance is an important step in advancing arbitration and alternative dispute resolution, aligning with the goals of Dubai's D33 economic agenda aiming to establish Dubai as a preeminent global economic hub, with a focus on legal and economic excellence.

Under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, this MoU underscores a shared vision. It includes the development and implementation of advanced arbitration processes and procedures and a robust exchange of expertise and knowledge in the field.

His Excellency Dr Tariq Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman of DIAC, stated:

"Our partnership with Dubai Courts, guided by Dubai's visionary leadership, marks an important moment for DIAC. This collaboration signifies our ongoing commitment to develop and enhance arbitration and dispute resolution frameworks in Dubai. It’s also a reflection of our dedication to process improvement, knowledge sharing, and talent nurturing—fundamental aspects of building a robust legal environment. Together with Dubai Courts, this partnership strengthens DIAC's position and contributes to Dubai's legal development, reinforcing its status as a global hub for legal excellence and economic growth."

His Excellency Tarish Eid Al Mansouri, Director-General of Dubai Courts, remarked:

"We are pleased and immensely proud to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with DIAC, a milestone that reflects our commitment to developing the justice system in Dubai. This represents a strategic step towards enhancing our capabilities in international arbitration and reinforcing our position as a preferred destination for alternative dispute resolution. The agreement fosters collaborative relationships to support shared goals between both parties. We believe in the importance of fruitful cooperation between judicial institutions and arbitration centres to advance and elevate legal services. Our aim is to create a local legal environment that respects international standards and bolsters confidence in the judicial system. We are committed to achieving this through this strategic partnership, enhancing collaboration and exchanging expertise in international arbitration, which will contribute to enhancing our international standing as a primary centre for dispute resolution. We are confident that this step will enhance the effectiveness of our judicial system and increase Dubai's attractiveness as a leading destination for international justice."

Areas of Collaboration:

The MoU emphasises the enhancement of strategic collaboration in various areas, including developing effective judicial and enforcement procedures for arbitration, sharing knowledge and expertise, and supporting joint activities in training and awareness initiatives about arbitration as an effective method of dispute resolution.

Strategic Goals and Future Commitment:

With a clear commitment to enhance confidence in the legal system and affirm Dubai's role as a global centre for dispute resolution, this cooperation aims at further developing Dubai's legal and judicial infrastructure through a number of initiatives and serves as a benchmark for effective collaboration in pursuit of excellence and innovation and supporting Dubai's strategic vision for achieving international prominence in various sectors.

About Dubai International Arbitration Centre:

Established in 1994, the Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC) is the region’s foremost alternative dispute resolution (ADR) institution, delivering ADR services beyond the confines of judicial courts. With an unwavering dedication to offering unparalleled alternative dispute resolution services, DIAC's newly revamped court broadened board of directors, and the introduction of new Arbitration Rules in 2022 further strengthen its esteemed stature. Visit www.diac.com for more information.

About Dubai Courts:

Established through a series of laws since September 1970, culminating in the 2005 Law Organising Dubai Courts. This period saw the formation of the Supreme Court of Appeal, the Court of Cassation, the dissolution of the Department of Justice, and the creation of the Department of Courts. In 2000, the Department of Courts was established, followed by the Department of Justice in 2003. In 2005, the Department of Justice was abolished, and Dubai Courts were reconstituted under the 2005 Law Organising Dubai Courts. The evolution continued until the issuance of the 2016 Dubai Judicial Authority Law No. 13, asserting the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

