The tours aim to protect the rights of all parties and underscore the significance of adhering to fair trade practices

DCCPFT visits destinations that receive high demand during the Holy Month to ensure markets’ price adherence and readiness for expected rise in demand

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCCPFT), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is continuing to conduct a series of inspection tours, awareness campaigns and meetings with market traders and consumers during the Holy Month of Ramadan. The efforts aim to ensure that markets are ready to meet the expected rise in demand while also adhering to regulated prices during this period of the year.

DCCPFT inspection tours and awareness campaigns emphasise the importance of prominently displaying the consumer protection number and the contact information and numbers dedicated to receiving customer complaints. This is aimed at educating both traders and consumers about their respective rights and responsibilities, along with ensuring adherence to regulated prices during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ahmad Ali Moussa, Director of the Consumer Protection Department, said: "As part of our ongoing initiatives, DCCPFT has been continuously conducting on-site visits across various Dubai markets almost daily, and we are committed to these visits until the end of the Holy Month. Our team has engaged in constructive meetings with traders and consumers, educating them about their rights and responsibilities, and encouraging adherence to proper trading practices and consumer protection within the various markets of the emirate. Additionally, we remain heavily focused on resolving customer complaints promptly through the various available avenues."

Ahmad underscored DCCPFT's aim to build relations with traders and store owners, as well as consumers, strengthening the reputation of Dubai’s markets and enhancing transparency, thus contributing towards realising the aspiration of the visionary leadership to make Dubai the best city to visit, live and work in.

Recently, field tours have covered many destinations that usually witness increasing demand during the Holy Month, including the Fruit and Vegetable Market in Al Warsan, the Waterfront Market in Deira, Union Coop at Etihad Mall, Carrefour City Centre Mirdif, Spinneys Jumeirah Branch, in addition to Spice Souk, Textile Souk and Gold Souk, as well as the Al Ras Wholesale Market, with plans for more tours throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.

