Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) participated in the third edition of the Future Aviation Forum, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The future of the aviation sector was highlighted, with an emphasis on strengthening civil aviation collaboration through global collaborations, innovation, and sustainable air transport.

The delegation was led by H.E Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, accompanied by Saood Abdulaziz Kankazar, Executive Director, Air Transport and International Affairs Sector. On the sidelines of the conference, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority held a high-level meeting with H.E. Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President, General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and Ali Mohammed Rajab, Executive Vice-President for Air Transport and International Cooperation. The parties discussed on enhancing co-operation and promoting bilateral relations in civil aviation between Saudi Arabia and the Emirate of Dubai.

H.E Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director General of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said: "We are delighted to participate in the Future Aviation Forum, the leading platform for the exchange of ideas and visions on the latest innovations and developments in the aviation sector globally. The forum contributes to shaping the future of aviation thanks to the high level of participation and the volume of deals and partnerships made during the conference, which confirms the Kingdom's prominent position in global aviation.

He continued, "At the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, we believe that strengthening international collaboration and participating in local and regional events to exchange experiences and expertise is the best approach to address future challenges and achieve long-term growth in this vital industry.

The high-level meeting held with the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation to examine best practices and to establish a framework to improve air transport partnerships, highlighting the two countries' strong historical links, notably in civil aviation was a great success.

DCAA's involvement in this conference confirms its leadership position in expanding the industry in Dubai and elevating the emirate's position as a worldwide aviation hub, in line with its vision of ‘Dubai as the World's Airport’.

The authority is committed to building relationships with international partners, finding opportunities for collaboration and growth, and guaranteeing a safe and connected aviation sector.